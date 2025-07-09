AYANA Bali has announced the rebirth of its acclaimed luxury Chinese restaurant as Ah Yat Abalone Seafood Restaurant has been rebranded as Liu Li Palace Seafood Restaurant, an iconic AYANA-owned restaurant brand that has been a favourite amongst diners at AYANA Midplaza Jakarta since 2021.

Inspired by liu li (琉璃), the ancient Chinese art of coloured glass making known for its beauty, clarity, and symbolism, Liu Li Palace Seafood Restaurant encapsulates the same ideologies of artistry and meticulousness in its cuisine. Each dish is a refined celebration of Cantonese and Szechuan traditions, where Liu Li’s skilled chefs artfully modernise classic flavours with bold Sichuan-inspired elements, fresh seafood, and an immersive hotpot experience, delivering a harmonious blend of innovation and tradition.

From communal dining, guests can enjoy the standout Family Style Hot Pot experience, offering three signature broths, including House-Made Tomato Soup, Sichuan Mala Soup, and Chicken Soup. Complementing the broths is a curated selection of handcrafted signature dishes, such as Stuffed Tofu Platter, Handmade Meatballs, and the Signature Crispy Fried Meat.

The wider menu includes the legendary Mini Buddha Jumps Over the Wall, Cantonese-style Sucking Pig, Lobster Sashimi, Sea Mantis, and Steamed Grouper Hong Kong Style. Boasting a live seafood aquarium and sleek interiors inspired by the four seasons, the restaurant offers an elegant and welcoming setting with nine private VIP rooms that can accommodate up to 50 guests, and three spacious main dining halls that can seat up to 130 guests.

Liu Li Palace Seafood Restaurant is open daily for lunch from 11 AM to 3 PM and dinner from 5:30 PM to 10 PM.

To celebrate the rebranding, Liu Li Palace is offering a special All-You-Can-Eat Hot Pot and Limitless Liu Li Lunch (dim sum), available from 1 June to 31 August 2025 for both in-house and outside guests.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 857 1800 7428 or follow their Instagram at @liulipalace

