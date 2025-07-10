SIKI MATSURI: SIKI Marks 1st Anniversary with a Month of Flavours, Culture, and Celebration

Nestled by the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, SIKI, the standalone modern Japanese restaurant, celebrates its 1st anniversary in July. To mark this significant milestone, SIKI invites guests to SIKI MATSURI – a month-long celebration of food, art, music, and community.

Drawing inspiration from Tanabata, a beloved Japanese tradition that celebrates the once-a-year reunion of two celestial lovers – Orihime and Hikoboshi – SIKI MATSURI is a reflection of the connection between people, cultures, and experiences that bring people together, much like the Tanabata story.

As part of the festivities, guests are encouraged to write their wishes on tanzaku – colourful paper strips – and hang them on bamboo branches found throughout the restaurant. These wishes will flutter in the cool ocean breeze, turning SIKI into a living constellation of dreams, gratitude, and hope. Beyond a celebration, SIKI MASTURI is where the spirit of Japan meets the soul of Bali.

SIKI kicked off its anniversary celebration on Monday, 7 July 2025, with a series of art and cultural performances. Commencing at 5 PM, the free-entry event treated guests to an immersive evening of rhythm and tradition, which saw several captivating performances, including a Taiko Mini Concert by Taiko Club Koryu, traditional Balinese dance and music, and “Tanabata Tale”, a shadow puppet (wayang) performance by Oka Kartini Arts Centre.

The evening continued with the Tuna Ceremony at 7.30 PM, a ritual of precision and reverence as Chef Vincent Hiew performs the traditional art of Maguro Kaitai – a whole tuna cutting – transforming a majestic tuna into a culinary masterpiece. Following the ritual, SIKI showcased a specially curated menu, where guests were able to enjoy the fresh cuts from the ceremony.

The festivities will continue on 11 & 12 July 2025 with the SIKI Cocktail Tasting Tray Launch. To commemorate the launch of SIKI’s signature Cocktail Tasting Tray – a curated flight of six handcrafted concoctions – guests who order the Chef’s Tasting Menu will receive a complimentary tray, available for two nights only. The evening will feature live music from Evony Arty & Friends and Music Box Trio. The 10-course tasting menu starts from IDR 600,000++ per person. Reservation is encouraged due to limited seating.

Then, SIKI invites guests to the exclusive Sake Dinner on 18 & 19 July 2025, an intimate exploration of indulgent Japanese flavours. Offering an exquisite 10-course Chef’s Tasting Menu, perfectly paired with premium sake selections. The dinner will be enlivened by a live performance by Music Box Trio. The Sake Dinner starts from IDR 950,000++ per person.

SIKI MATSURI culminates on Saturday, 26 July 2025, with a spectacular grand finale under the starlit night sky. Starting from 5 PM onwards, the epic conclusion to the month-long celebrations will feature a Full Taiko Concert by Taiko Club Koryu, Balinese dance and music performances, a DJ set by Who’s Your Daddy, and Hanabi, a spectacular fireworks show by the sea, for an explosive finale. This is a free-entry event, with table reservations recommended.

Guests are invited to partake in SIKI MATSURI, where tradition meets innovation, and every moment is worth celebrating. For more details on SIKI MATSURI, click here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 817 4189 111 or email [email protected]

SIKI

The Bay Bali, ITDC Area, Lot C-0, Nusa Dua

+62 817 4189 111

@siki__bali

siki.co