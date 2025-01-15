Tri Taluh features a sous-vide omega egg yolk nestled between slices of toasted brioche, crowned with ikura and caviar. This mouthwatering dish offers a burst of flavours—creamy, savoury, rich, and umami—while the satisfying “pop” of ikura adds the perfect textural contrast.

You’ll find this signature dish at SIKI, a standalone restaurant in the heart of Nusa Dua, Bali. At the heart of SIKI is a philosophy that intertwines the cultures of Japan and Bali seamlessly. It’s very name a crossroad of meaning: siki meaning ‘one’ in Balinese , and shiki meaning ‘four seasons’.

This seamless blend of two cultures is found on the menu, where Japanese cuisine is given a Balinese touch with some global influences. Each dish and creation stems from the vision of Chef-Owner Vincent Thiew, who channels his worldwide culinary experience as Executive Chef at Nobu into the masterful menu at SIKI.

For those seeking timeless classics, SIKI offers a decent selection of sashimi, nigiri, and maki, all featuring generous cuts of fresh, high-quality ingredients. New signature creations showcase a fusion of flavours too, such as the aforementioned Tri Taluh, or the SIKI Tacos withJapanese-style fillings like maguro, hotate, kani and more. Balinese flavours make an appearance, as seen in Umami Kecombrang Chicken — char-grilled chicken thigh marinated in torch ginger yasai zuke.

Soups and salads, hot and cold dishes, classic and signature tempura, plus of course a large selection of unique desserts, all are found on SIKI’s intriguing menu. Two exclusive Chef’s Tasting Menus are also available for the ultimate journey through Chef Vincent’s creations. The drinks menu is equally celebrated, with standout cocktails like Onibi and SIKI Negroni, each offering its own distinct and innovative flavour profiles. Soon to come will be an Arak and Sake R&D concept, as well as a SIKI Bar & Club concept.

Enjoy the unique offerings of this highly-recommended Japanese restaurant in Bali , served in a lush garden compound that opens directly to the breezy Nusa Dua seaside.

Open daily from 5pm to 11pm.

Book Now

+62 817 4189 111

hello@siki.co

@siki__bali | siki.co