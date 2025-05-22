Savour a Beachfront Summer BBQ at Toya Beach Bar & Grill

This summer holiday, embrace the spirit of the season in the great outdoors as Toya Beach Bar & Grill at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort invites guests to savour an indulgent Summer BBQ at the beachfront venue.

Available every Friday from 6 PM to 11 PM, Toya Beach Bar & Grill will transform into an oceanfront culinary haven. Guests are invited to settle in the tranquil ambience of the pristine beachfront and indulge in a selection of premium, succulent and perfectly smoked meats, delivering a tender and savoury delight that will leave them wanting more.

The culinary offerings include a Ceviche Bar, featuring local catch fish, snapper, and tuna, while the Avocado Bar offers the likes of bruschetta, semidried tomato, romaine, and guacamole, alongside bread, sourdough, tortilla, and pita bread. There are also tacos and trout chowder, while the Boulangeries include focaccia, classic baguette, hard roll, soft roll, multigrain, and garlic bread.

Meanwhile, the main stars of the evening are the succulent grilled delights, from locally sourced seafood such as tiger prawn, barramundi, squid, red snapper, clams, and blue swimmer crab to juicy meats such as beef medallion, pork baby ribs, garlic chicken, and assorted bratwurst. Vegetable options include buttered baby potatoes, garlic sugar snap, corn on the cob, glazed carrots and onions, as well as cold salads. Cleanse your palate with the mouthwatering dessert bars, including gelato, churros, fruits, and more.

Priced at IDR 688,000++ per adult and IDR 344,000++ per child aged 6 to 12 years, the Summer BBQ promises to deliver a memorable seaside affair, complemented by the soothing ocean breeze, mesmerising ocean views, and the enticing aroma of the barbecue.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3830 5954 or email [email protected]

Toya Beach Bar & Grill at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot N5, Nusa Dua

+62 811 3830 5954

@sofitelbalinusadua

sofitelbalinusadua.com