When it comes to children’s education, there are many factors to be considered beyond academics, especially when it comes to choosing the best International Baccalaureate (IB) school in Bali. So why do families choose Bali Island School (BIS) for their children’s early years education?

As a prominent IB school offering the Primary Years Programme, BIS ensures your child receives an early education that seamlessly integrates local Balinese culture with globally recognised IB standards. Parents value the peace of mind that comes with knowing that their children are fostering skills and knowledge highly regarded worldwide, setting them up for a successful future, all within the supportive and enriching environment of BIS.

One parent, Ms. Jinae, mother of students Jackson and Kyra, who has been with BIS for nearly 13 years, shares how her children have developed over the years. When asked why she chose BIS for her children’s Early Years education, she said, “We chose BIS for both our children’s Early Years Childhood education due to my mom’s influence on how outstanding the Early Years Education was at BIS. Her knowledge put us at ease, knowing our children would be receiving a worldwide education that would actively shape our children’s development during their most crucial formative years.”

“My mom was an Early Years Specialist Teacher and taught at BIS for 11 years. My son Jackson is now in Grade 10, and my daughter Kyra is in Grade 6. We are into our 13th year at BIS and love the diversity and community spirit BIS has to offer,” she continued.

She shares that since starting at BIS Early Years, she has seen a growth in her children’s ability to learn, think, and thrive in a diverse community of learners. “The skills and experiences gained and developed in the early years have supported my children to form relationships, cope with challenges, to know who they are and what they can do to be lifelong learners in a positive learning environment. We are proud to observe them maturing into open-minded young adults who demonstrate compassion, support, and respect towards others, regardless of gender or culture,” she explained.

If you’re a parent looking to start your Bali Island School journey today and ensure your child’s early education shapes the foundation for future learning and growth, BIS partners with families during these important developmental years.

Contact the admissions team to schedule a tour of the school by visiting baliinternationalschool.com

Bali Island School

Jalan Danau Buyan IV No. 15. Sanur, Denpasar, Bali – 80228

+62 361 288 770 | +62 812 3669 8461

[email protected]

baliinternationalschool.com