Takumi Bali A La Carte Menu

Hidden behind a tranquil Japanese garden replica amidst Seminyak’s vibrant culinary scene, Takumi Bali is a contemporary Japanese fine dining destination spearheaded by Chef Daijiro Horikoshi. Recently launching a new à la carte menu, Takumi offers an exclusive array of meticulously crafted dishes showcasing the balance between traditional and contemporary Japanese culinary innovation.

Since its establishment, Takumi has proven to be popular amongst discerning diners seeking authentic and refined Japanese cuisine. With an ethos centred on artisanship, seasonality, and harmony, the talented chefs at Takumi carefully craft each dish into a culinary art, complemented by outstanding service and warm, inviting ambience.

Takumi Bali Food 3
Takumi Bali Sushi
Takumi Bali Food 4
Takumi Bali - Chef Daijiro

The culinary transformation promises to deliver a deep dive into Japanese flavours, with a particular highlight on an exquisite collection of premium steaks designed to enhance the dining experience. The new à la carte menu is a testament to this dedication, presenting guests an immersive journey of Japanese flavours through its eclectic selection of dishes, from delicate sashimi prepared with the freshest ingredients flown directly from Japan to rich and flavourful grilled specialties – each plate is designed to captivate the senses.

A standout from the new menu is Takumi’s special Japanese steak selection, featuring flavour-packed sauces perfectly paired to enhance each cut. Chef Daijiro’s expertise translates into each dish, reflecting his deep-rooted appreciation for high-quality ingredients and his mastery of Japanese culinary techniques.

Since arriving in Bali, Chef Daijiro’s commitment to creating a captivating dining experience has been rooted in the Japanese concept of “omotenashi” – a philosophy of personalised and thoughtful hospitality. Additionally, Takumi’s intimate upstairs bar, Nikai, complements the dining experience with a collection of limited sake, premium Japanese whisky, and carefully curated wines.

Nikai Bar
Nikai Cocktail 1
Nikai Cocktail 2
Nikai Cocktail 3

The new à la carte menu is available daily from 6 PM to 10:30 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 817 427 313 or visit takumibali.com

Takumi Bali
Jl. Petitenget No. 43A, Seminyak
+62 817 427 313
@takumibali
takumibali.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE
Online Edition

OFFERS

1. Toya Beach Bar & Grill - Summer BBQ

Savour a Beachfront Summer BBQ at Toya Beach Bar & Grill

Daily Social Sheraton Kuta - Sunday Brunch Premium Hero

Indulge in a Decadent Sunday Brunch at Daily Social Restaurant

Grand Hyatt Bali Easter 1

Easter at Grand Hyatt Bali Promises a Sumptuous Feast and Family Fun

Easter in Bali 2025: Brunches, Feasts and Celebrations

Easter in Bali 2025: Brunches, Feasts and Celebrations

Pullman Legian Easter 1

A Vibrant Family-Focused Easter Brunch at Pullman Bali Legian Beach