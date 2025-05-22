Hidden behind a tranquil Japanese garden replica amidst Seminyak’s vibrant culinary scene, Takumi Bali is a contemporary Japanese fine dining destination spearheaded by Chef Daijiro Horikoshi. Recently launching a new à la carte menu, Takumi offers an exclusive array of meticulously crafted dishes showcasing the balance between traditional and contemporary Japanese culinary innovation.

Since its establishment, Takumi has proven to be popular amongst discerning diners seeking authentic and refined Japanese cuisine. With an ethos centred on artisanship, seasonality, and harmony, the talented chefs at Takumi carefully craft each dish into a culinary art, complemented by outstanding service and warm, inviting ambience.

The culinary transformation promises to deliver a deep dive into Japanese flavours, with a particular highlight on an exquisite collection of premium steaks designed to enhance the dining experience. The new à la carte menu is a testament to this dedication, presenting guests an immersive journey of Japanese flavours through its eclectic selection of dishes, from delicate sashimi prepared with the freshest ingredients flown directly from Japan to rich and flavourful grilled specialties – each plate is designed to captivate the senses.

A standout from the new menu is Takumi’s special Japanese steak selection, featuring flavour-packed sauces perfectly paired to enhance each cut. Chef Daijiro’s expertise translates into each dish, reflecting his deep-rooted appreciation for high-quality ingredients and his mastery of Japanese culinary techniques.

Since arriving in Bali, Chef Daijiro’s commitment to creating a captivating dining experience has been rooted in the Japanese concept of “omotenashi” – a philosophy of personalised and thoughtful hospitality. Additionally, Takumi’s intimate upstairs bar, Nikai, complements the dining experience with a collection of limited sake, premium Japanese whisky, and carefully curated wines.

The new à la carte menu is available daily from 6 PM to 10:30 PM.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 817 427 313 or visit takumibali.com

Takumi Bali

Jl. Petitenget No. 43A, Seminyak

+62 817 427 313

@takumibali

takumibali.com