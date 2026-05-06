This June, Desa Potato Head Bali introduces Merasa Origins, a three-part immersive wellbeing series tracing the cultural and philosophical lineage of Bali’s wellness traditions – from India to Java, and ultimately, to Bali. Presented across three chapters in June, September, and November 2026, the programme offers a deeper exploration into how these practices have evolved across regions and generations.

At the core of the experience is merasa – the Indonesian word for “to feel” – reflecting a lived, intuitive approach to wellbeing. At Desa Potato Head, wellness is not prescriptive, but something to be experienced through a daily rhythm of movement, meditation, workshops, and restorative therapies. High-energy sessions are balanced with slower, introspective practices, allowing guests to engage in ways that feel both active and restorative.

Merasa Origins builds on this philosophy, presenting these traditions as interconnected systems shaped by history and place. The journey begins in India, where Vedic knowledge introduced early concepts of yoga and Ayurveda, centred on the relationship between body, mind, and cosmos. These teachings later travelled to Java, where they merged with Buddhist influences and local beliefs, before arriving in Bali during the Majapahit era, becoming deeply embedded in everyday life.

Each four-day immersion follows a natural arc, moving from activation through reflection to integration. The first chapter, India: Beginning with Balance, held from 11-14 June 2026, is guided by Reema Datta, founder of The Yogi’s Way®, and draws on classical yoga philosophy alongside practices passed down through her lineage.

Days begin with sunrise rituals combining mantra, breathwork, and yoga, followed by sessions exploring consciousness and philosophical frameworks. Solar practices focus on energy and outward awareness, while lunar sessions invite introspection and emotional balance. Afternoons allow time for rest before transitioning into workshops, journalling, and guided inquiry, with shared meals fostering a sense of connection throughout.

As the experience deepens, collective rituals, including a fire ceremony centred on release and intention, bring a ceremonial dimension to the journey. The final day embraces stillness, with silent mantra meditation by the ocean, and a closing ritual of creation and blessing. Subsequent immersions in Java (September 2026) and Bali (November) will continue the journey, revealing how these enduring traditions remain relevant in contemporary wellbeing.

For more information, contact +62 361 620 7979, follow @potatoheadbali on Instagram, or visit seminyak.potatohead.co/merasa-origins .