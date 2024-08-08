Having just begun a new academic year, Bali Island School (BIS) begins the term with positive stories and some brand new beginnings! From great graduate results to impressive community service, plus some welcome improvements to school grounds, the 2024-2025 academic is off to a good start.

Firstly, the summer brought in a wave of celebrations as Bali Island School’s Grade 12 students received their final scores for their International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme. The passing students achieved a superb average score of 34.73, which surpasses the 2024 world average of 30 points, with the highest achieving student earning an astounding 42 points.

A more homegrown achievement, BIS was particularly proud that 30% of the students obtained a Bilingual Diploma. This is certainly testament to the international community found at the school, plus a criteria that will certainly provide extra benefits for university program options.

Of course, school faculty certainly celebrates the results of graduates along with their students. “I am incredibly proud of our IBDP students for consistently outperforming the IBDP world average scores over numerous years,” shares Mr. Mike Miller, BIS Head of School. “This remarkable achievement is a testament to our school community’s dedication, hard work, and excellence. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all our staff and faculty for their invaluable contributions in making this success possible.”

Passing graduates isn’t the only positive news to come out of BIS. Students from the Middle Years Programme (Grades 6-10) have been making strides in their ‘Service as Action’ subject. These are student-led projects focused on creating impact on local communities and/or the environment, and such initiatives are core in the International Baccalaureate curriculum which is fully adopted at BIS. These sustainable projects allow the students to make change in areas they care about, with surrounding communities they can connect to directly. Examples include:

• 15 students worked with the professional divers of Livingseas Foundation to plant five coral fragments on racks under the sea, helping a marine protected area. This project focused on UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) #14, Life Below Water.

• Another project focused on UN SDG #15, Life on Land, contributing to crucial stray cat sterilisation programmes in Gianyar, together with Villa Kitty.

• Spreading the love for reading and literacy, students also provided 25 English lessons for local students in two public schools in Sanur, als donating 50 books, including dictionaries, to improve English language skills among the youth.

Finally, give every key stage something to celebrate, the Primary Years students returned to school to find a beautifully refurbished playground welcoming back!

The spacious, 21.6m x 7.6m area features a variety of play equipment, including a bright swing set, tunnel slides, wavy slides with a monkey bar and swing, a teddy bear seesaw, a double-sided tree house with a small climbing wall, and a double giant tree house with a bridge, climber, and slide. The secure space has always been a place of gathering among the primary students, and ensuring it was more inviting and safer than before has been an important milestone in improving the BIS environment.

In addition to the playground, BIS has refurbished other areas within the school, including the canteen and the covered court.

Bali Island School is a thriving educational institution with 400 students from Preschool through to Grade 12. As an official IB Continuum School, they provide a comprehensive journey of the International Baccalaureate programme, encompassing the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes. T

The vibrant school community welcomes students, and indeed parents, of all backgrounds to their well-facilitated campus in Sanur, Bali.

Bali Island School

Jalan Danau Buyan IV No. 15. Sanur, Denpasar, Bali – 80228

+62 361 288 770

baliinternationalschool.com