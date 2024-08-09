Effortlessly intermingling the brand philosophy of “Good Times, Do Good” in the newest lookbook, the latest Potato Head merchandise drop displays the distinctive style and committed sustainability that the prominent hospitality and lifestyle brand is known for.

The blissful home of creativity blends Balinese craftsmanship with modern aesthetics to form an ecological love letter to the island experience, imbuing the Desa’s colourful identity into Potato Head’s visual design approaches. In addition, the collection incorporates diverse artistic, wellness and musical facets, which convey that ethos of “every step leading to something positive” wherever customers go.

While Potato Head’s new merch drop features an environmentally friendly range of EcoVero printed shirts, shorts, beachwear, and rainy season gear that demonstrate its pledge to sustainability, the brand refuses to sacrifice excellence nor elegance in using recyclable, bio-based, and organic materials. This assurance further pushes patrons of Potato Head to embrace an enduring way of life that maintains being eco-conscious.

The head of this focused operation is Lisa Yamai, now serving as the Chief Product Officer for Potato Head’s line of products after having assumed the role of Snow Peak’s President and Creative Director. To actualise the mission of Potato Head into reality, she seeks to do so through employing her vast familiarity in planning, development, creative direction, branding, and management.

Potato Head’s new design selection remains steadfast in being ecologically sustainable, while still enabling its customers to look vibrant and vivid. In accordance with the essence of its playfully intricate brand identity and the characteristics of the Desa cultural playground, it draws inspiration from varied visual and stylistic influences.

Those interested can buy the merch at Desa Potato Head and online, priced between $760K IDR ($52USD) and $2M IDR ($135USD). For more information, please contact seminyak@potatohead.co or visit seminyak.potatohead.co.

Desa Potato Head

Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak, Bali 80361

+62361 6207979

seminyak@potatohead.co

seminyak.potatohead.co