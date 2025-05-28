Ramu x FED: Two Chefs, One Kitchen, All Fire

Two celebrated young chefs from Bali join forces on Friday, 30 May 2025, for a special Ubud Food Festival dining event. Chef Kori from Ramu Kitchen and Chef Made Dhanu of FED will be serving a taste of the ‘New Wave Revolution’, celebrating local culinary heritage and reimagining overlooked ingredients.

The dinner will take place at Ramu Kitchen, the chic and cosy rooftop restaurant of Titik Dua. The al-fresco space boasts views to distant rice fields and neighbouring forest, enjoyed from the comfort of the homey, living room atmosphere of the restaurant.

Chef Kori Chef Made Dhanu

Both born and raised in Bali, the two chefs are excited to explore the theme of this year’s Ubud Food Festival, ‘Heritage’. This has given them an opportunity to highlight wild and indigenous ingredients of the island, which they will present with contemporary flair through a 9-course tasting menu, only available for one night. Each dish and ingredient goes beyond simply flavour as the chefs hope to invoke a cultural memory tied to Bali or their up-bringing.

Expect to savour unique dish creations like the Sate Gurita (Octopus satay) in a rich kluwek sauce, a black seed from the kepayang tree used as a spice; or whipped black pigeon peas (undis) to bonito crudo topped with the Malay gooseberry, known locally as cermai. From wild herbs to fermented nuts, many diners will be tasting brand new flavours from lesser-known ingredients, set to be as curious as it will be delicious.

“We’re not trying to reinvent anything, we’re trying to reconnect. Our heritage is full of incredible ingredients and knowledge that’s easy to lose if we don’t pay attention,” shares Ramu’s Chef Kori. Whilst Chef Made Dhanu added: “We’re not here to romanticise the past; we’re here to cook with it, question it, and make it exciting again.”

Event Details

Friday, 30 May 2025

at Ramu Kitchen, Titik Dua

Seatings: 6pm, 6.30pm, 7pm, 7.30pm and 8pm

Price: IDR 600.000++ for a 9-course menu & free-flow water

Book Online

+62 8113897976

[email protected]

ramukitchen.com