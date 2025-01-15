Indulge on All-You-Can-Eat Oysters at Blossom Steakhouse

Are you a lover of fresh oysters? Then get ready to gorge at Blossom Steakhouse as they’ve launched an ‘All-You-Can-Eat Oysters’ experience, a new daily offer promising 2-hours of non-stop oyster indulgence, plus a monthly oyster eating competition with huge prizes to be won.

Enjoying views out over Sanur Beach, Blossom Steakhouse has become one of the area’s popular dining destinations for premium meats and seafood, all fired up on the the restaurant’s wood-fired grill. T-bones and tomahawks are certainly favourites here but coming in close are the servings of delicious oysters, shucked fresh and ready to be served by the dozens. These are of course complemented by the restaurant’s impressive wine list and selection of signature cocktails.

To appease the island’s oyster loves, Blossom Steakhouse has launched a brand new daily offer, a ‘happy hour’ of sorts, offering ‘All-You-Can-Eat Oysters’ everyday from 5pm to 7pm! Guests can slurp down as many servings as they desire for two hours, priced at only IDR 200,000++ per person.

That’s not all! Every guest joining the promotion will be entered into a monthly sweepstakes, with prizes given to those who have eaten the most oysters by the end of the month.

Prizes include:

• First Place: IDR 5.000.000 dining voucher

• Second Place: IDR 3.000.000 dining voucher

• Third – Seventh Place: IDR 1.000.000 dining voucher each

Participants will be added to an online leaderboard where they can track their progress against others, which then gets reset at the end of the month for more chances to win. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy endless servings of oysters and to win another fabulous dining experience.

All-You-Can-Eat-Oysters | Open daily from 10am to 10pm.

Book Now:

+62 822 6636 2068

@blossomsteakhouse

blossomsteakhouse.com