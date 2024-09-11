Bali has become a shoppers’ paradise with its fabulous boutiques, local markets, artisanal products and shops. Over the years, the island’s south has developed and added some really cosmopolitan shopping centres with big-name brands, cinemas, restaurants and more. Yes, you’ll find some amazing shopping malls in Bali, each offering a different vibe, atmosphere and list of tenants.

Here’s a very comprehensive list of 12 shopping malls in Bali that we have curated and filtered to offer the better experiences for tourist, expats and upmarket residences on the island. Some are outdoor arcades, others are shopping centres and you’ll find real urban malls as well. To see what tenants each of these Bali shopping malls have, make sure check their websites directly.

Bali Shopping Malls by Area | Contents:

Kuta

(1) Beachwalk, (2) Discovery Shopping Mall, (3) Mall Bali Galeria, (4) Lippo Mall Kuta

Seminyak

(5) Seminyak Village

Sanur

(6) ICON Bali Mall Denpasar

(7) Trans Studio Mall Bali, (8) Living World, (9) Level 21 Mall

Nusa Dua

(10) Bali Collection

Jimbaran

(11) Sidewalk (12) Samasta Lifestyle Village

Shopping Malls in Kuta

1. Beachwalk Shopping Center, Kuta

Sprawling generously across Jalan Pantai Kuta, looking out over Kuta Beach, Beachwalk is a unique lifestyle shopping centre that really offers a Bali-inspired mall experience. With its flowing, open-air design, guests can enjoy the ocean breeze and a tropical atmosphere. It is one of the most frequented shopping malls in Bali; It is also an integrated resort hub, attached to the Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort, Aloft Bali Kuta and YELLO Hotel Kuta.

Beachwalk offers a more upmarket experience, with international clothing brands (Zara, Mango, Uniqlo, H&M, Victoria’s Secret, La Senza etc.), Health and Beauty (Sensatia Botanicals, SEPHORRA, L’Occitane etc.), Opticians, Sports, Jewellery and Watches, Supermarket (Foodmart), Gifts and Stationary (Typo), Children and Baby stores (Mothercare, etc.) and much more. Dining is a huge part of Beachwalk, offering a range of beach-view restaurant and cafés, including Starbucks and Arabica Coffee; plus a very complete food court on the third floor.

Synopsis: Tropical-style, upmarket shopping mall in Bali

Cinema: Yes, Cinema XXI with Premiere

Pet-friendly: Yes

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Thursday); 10am – 11pm (Friday – Sunday)

beachwalkbali.com

2. Discovery Shopping Mall, Kuta

One of the most classic shopping malls in Bali, Discovery Shopping Mall is found on the resort-strip of Kuta, Jalan Kartika Plaza, best known for being the home of Waterbom Bali . This is a large beachfront mall, with its back section opening up into a multi-purpose zone with a beach club style restaurant, basketball half-court, stadium seating and direct access to the beach boardwalk with views out to Kuta Beach.

The mall itself has a diverse range of shops, ranging from department stores (Sogo and Matahari), to retail fashion (Polo, Giordano, Converse, 69 Slam, Bin House), Health and Beauty (Sensatia, The Body Shop), jewellery and accessories, electronics, and sports, and necessities like opticians and pharmacies. When it comes to food you will find more fast-food and franchise options like Subway, Starbucks, KFC, A&W; with some more mid-level restaurants and local coffee chains as well. Less of an entertainment hub, it’s a shopping mall in Bali best suited for those after a convenient retail experience. The newer South Beach section of Discovery Shopping Mall offers a more tropical arcade experience.

Synopsis: Convenient with good variety, mostly mid-level shops

Cinema: No

Pet-friendly: Yes in the back area

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

discoveryshoppingmall.com

3. Mall Bali Galeria (Kuta)

Another heavily frequented shopping mall in Bali –especially due to its very central location on the Bypass near Kuta, the airport and en route to Sanur– Mall Bali Galeria offers a wide range of shopping and retail, catering to all levels of shopping needs and financial ability.

Important to note is that this is where you’ll find T Galleria by DFS, where you can do your duty-free shopping prior to heading to the airport, featuring luxury brands, international goods from fashion to food goods to cosmetics and even alcohol. Mali Bali Galeria is home to a cinema, a church centre (New Tribe Bali), and uniquely, an indoor ice skating rink.

When it comes to fashion there are more than 50 stores to explore, spanning from Bamboo Blonde, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, H&M, Uniqlo, Havaianas, to Asics and Birkenstock. Home goods is found here through King Koil and a large ACE Hardware, as well as a Matahari department store and WHSmith Bookstore and Gramedia (music and books); plus a big supermarket, Hypermart. A large selection of dining venues can be found, mostly consisting of local chains and franchises to cafés and snacks.

Synopsis: Large offering a wide variety of shops and entertainment, addressing home necessities to shopping

Cinema: Yes, Cinema XXI

Pet-friendly: No

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

discoveryshoppingmall.com

4. Lippo Mall Kuta

A small mall on the Jalan Kartika Plaza streetfront offering a limited selection of shops, cafés and dining. Some notable shops and tenants include Starbucks, Giordano, a pool and billiards centre, iBox and Primo Supermarket. Lippo Mall Kuta hosts many community conventions and gatherings, and its outdoor courtyard is a welcome entertainment and dining hub, often with live music. The brand-owned cinema, Cinepolis, can also be found here. It is the closest mall to the Bali Airport.

Synopsis: Limited shopping but with some dining selection, useful if in the area. Outdoor area is best.

Cinema: Yes, Cinepolis

Pet-friendly: N/A

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

lippomalls.com

Shopping Malls in Seminyak

5. Seminyak Village

Located right in the centre of Bali’s lifestyle district, Seminyak Village is a fashionable shopping and dining enclave that attracts the tasteful and discerner shopper and diner with its very bespoke seleciton of fashion, lifestyle and art shops and leisure experiences. More than 60,000 square feet spread over two levels with a glass skylight flooding the place in natural sunlight, this is a fashionista-on-vacation’s dream come true.

The underlying theme is one of a resort chic with over 30 shops and an access of 100 brands on offer. International selections are H&M, Birkenstock, Crocs, Steve Madden, New Era to name a few. But really this Bali shopping mall excels with its curated selection of upmarket local brands from the modern fashion of Bamboo Blonde and Buddha Wear, offering real Bali-style fashion. To traditional and contemporary batik and tradition-inspired jewellery shops, and fun trinket and art stores throughout. Upscale dining comes from the hype-café BAKED, plus the gourmet Italian and Mediterranean restaurant, Barbarossa. On the top floor, a wellness destination of relaxation with the stunning Spring Spa.

Synopsis: Bespoke and curated shopping, offering a more localised but upscale variety of shops from art to fashion.

Cinema: No

Pet-friendly: N/A

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

seminyakvillage.com

Shopping Malls in Sanur

6. Icon Bali Mall

Located at the centre of Sanur Beach, with a thoroughfare from the main road, Jl. Danau Tamblingan, to the beachfront, the premium mall offers both local and international shopping, dining and entertainment options. A number of features make ICON BALI uniquely adapted to both Sanur and its beachfront locale, including being a pet-friendly mall, offering bicycle parking, shower and wash areas for those entering from the ICON Beach Promenade, plus a jogging and cycling track. Basement parking space is also available for those entering from the roadside.

Leading international brands see their first stores, such as EA7, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Flying Tiger, Amarisa and the long-awaited IMAX theatre, managed by Cinema XXI. Other prominent retail brands include the likes of Marks & Spencer, Sephora, Uniqlo, Michael Kors, Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger, Under Armour, Swarovski and more. Homegrown brands are to be found as well, such as Sensatia Botanicals, Falala Chocolates, Krisna Oleh-Oleh Bali. Great dining can be enjoyed by visitors, such as the Bali-run Golden Monkey, or Blossom Steakhouse which enjoys panoramic views over the beach.

The mall’s indoor ‘Floating Market’ is a space for local vendors to sell Balinese and Indonesian delicacies as well. Other unique spaces include the ICON Community Lawn, Cultural Amphitheatre where community performances are invited to take place; ICON Beach Gallery, a 60-metre outdoor space for exhibitions; a Butterfly Park and also an Edible Garden. It is one the newest shopping malls in Bali and has very quickly become one of the more popular retail destinations.

Synopsis: Unique upmarket beachfront mall, offering a Bali experience with a wide range of shops and dining.

Cinema: Yes, Cinema XXI, including IMAX and Premiere

Pet-friendly: Yes

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

iconbalimall.com

Denpasar

7. Trans Studio Mall

Trans Studio Mall is a large shopping complex that combines retail with entertainment, featuring a wide array of stores and the popular Trans Studio indoor theme park. This makes it a family-friendly destination, offering a day-long experience of shopping, dining, and fun activities for visitors of all ages.

Although officially located in Denpasar, it is only around 5 to 10 minutes away from Legian and Seminyak areas, making this Bali shopping mall very accessible for visitors and tourists. You will find H&M, Giordano, Palm Lagoon, Transmart, KTV, Sports Station, Sensatia Botanicals and more. A favourite dining venue here is Kintan Buffet Japanese Barbecue.

Found inside the Trans Studio Studio Mall Bali is “Trans Studio Bali”, the indoor theme park features a whole host of activities to try, from world-class rides to family shows and immersive walk-through worlds. Providing a g reat indoor experience for when Bali’s weather takes a turn for the worse, adults and children will both find something fun to experience. Trans Studio Bali is a whopping 1.8 hectares and features a Ferris wheel, roller-coaster, and even a makeshift replica of the Titanic! The Theme Park houses several 5 distinct ‘Zones’, each presenting different activities and experiences to try.

Synopsis: Entertainment-centric with many shops and Asian-focused restaurants, with surprisingly impressive indoor theme park ( Trans Studio Bali )

Cinema: Yes, Cinema XXI, including Premiere

Pet-friendly: N/A

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

instagram.com/transstudiomallbali

8. Living World

Living World is a modern lifestyle mall located in Denpasar, offering a wide range of retail stores, restaurants, and family-friendly attractions. It’s known for its contemporary design and vibrant atmosphere, making it a popular destination for shopping and leisure.

9. Level 21 Mall

Located on the easternmost end of Jalan Teuku Umar. Open for public in December 2016, Level 21 is a total revamp and expansion of the former Denpasar Junction mall. It has four spacious levels with the eateries clustered up on the ground floor where you can enjoy your food with a nice street view.

The escalators will take you up to the gym centre and rows of sports and fashion outlets. With substantial anchor tenants and a carefully selected retail mix, Level 21 promises a fresh shopping experience. For hair and beauty treatments, you can choose from a variety of fine salons to pamper yourself. But, one of the main draws of Level 21 is the movie theatre, , which screens the latest blockbusters in its five studios. The mall is designed around new urbanism principles of walkable, mixed-use environments to create a truly cutting-edge hangout experience. Please be advised that parking can be quite an issue, and the mall can get quite busy on weekends.

Synopsis: Good range of shops and restaurants, medium level.

Cinema: Yes, Cinema XXI, including Premiere

Pet-friendly: N/A

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm (Monday – Sunday)

level21mall.com

Shopping Centre in Nusa Dua

10. Bali Collection

Set over eight hectares in the neighbourhood of international five-star hotels, Bali collection interior features numerous tenants while the exterior boasts of Balinese architecture. Offering various places to eat and lounges to chill out, you can also hunt for international and national luxury fashion brands, exotic traditional handicraft and souvenirs.

From children’s to adults’ clothing, from active sportswear to surf apparels, all are laid out through navigable sections and spaces. You will also find some exquisite jewellery shops, a number of supermarkets, departmental stores, spas and salons. Rejuvenate yourself with shopping and dining, or simply spend some leisure time strolling around the spacious complex and engage in some window shopping for a change. This is definitely one-stop shopping for anyone.

bali-collection.com

Shopping Malls in Jimbaran

11. Sidewalk Jimbaran

Sidewalk Jimbaran is a cozy, family-friendly mall located en route to Uluwatu. It features a variety of retail outlets, dining options, and a large supermarket. The mall is known for its laid-back atmosphere and regular community events, making it a popular choice for locals and nearby residents.

12. Samasata

Located no more than 100 metres from Jimbaran Bay, Samasta Lifestyle Village is the next-level mall offering sleepy and calm vibes of Jimbaran. With hundreds of trees sitting on the 3.3 hectares plot, Samasta has a unique concept with open air and tropical vibes. Whether you are in the mood for fusion, Asian or Western, you can have it all here.

Catering of about 15 restaurants to choose form, Samasta is trying to set itself apart as a foodie haven. You also have rooftop bars with a lovely view of the bay and enough cafes brewing a rich variety of premium Indonesian single origin coffees. In case you need to buy souvenirs, you can squeeze a little time to swing by the biggest souvenir shopping spot in Bali, Oleh Oleh Krisna. Their little shop in Samasta is so much nicer and less stressful. If you are into culture and entertainment, regular Balinese Dances are performed every weekend, while live acoustic performance is every Friday and Salsa Dances is every Saturday night.

samastabali.com

Disclaimer: There are more shopping malls in Bali but listed here are the ones that we believe showcase a higher quality for visitors and shoppers