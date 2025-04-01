When the world gets too loud, Bali has places you can disappear. No crowds, no noise, no schedules –the kind of quiet that resets the soul. After all, the biggest luxury in today’s world is to disconnect.

These six hand-picked destinations offer their own take on an ‘escape’, ranging from barefoot luxury getaways to real, unfiltered back-to-nature experiences. All are tucked away somewhere in Bali’s rural landscapes promising a space to hide away, to truly disconnect. If you consider yourself to be an escapist, then all you need is to ask yourself, how far into the wilderness are you willing to go?

Villa Melati, Ubud

Few can match the absolute privacy of Villa Melati, a completely standalone villa in true Balinese style, situated deep on the slopes of the Sayan River valley. Though only 10-minutes out of Ubud town, the villa is found a hundred metres down an access road and a further 82 steps down marvellous stone stairs taking you deep into the valley, and as a result, complete seclusion.

The subject of many a design and architectural book, Villa Melati displays the quintessential ‘Bali Modern’ style, once considered the forefront of tropical living. The V-shaped villa is spread over two wings: to one side, an open-air living room made for sleepy afternoons of reading; on the other, a dining room and kitchen. Found between them are the two spacious master bedrooms. At the centre, an infinity pool that looks out over the valley. Colonial-style wooden furniture, antique artefacts, coffee table books on Bali and batik fabrics set the scene at Villa Melati, tastefully giving the luxurious accommodation a real sense of place.

A few hidden gems are found on the gardened, 5,000 square metre grounds. Beneath the infinity pool, a solitary ‘bale bengong’ sits looking out to a view down to the Ayung River, the gush and rush of the waters heard from afar. The last piece of magic lies hidden behind the living room wing: a converted rice barn which conceals a cosy two-storey, mezzanine room, below which is the ‘cave’ bathroom cut deep into the rock.

Making the whole place come alive are the long time loyal staff comprising the irrepressible Ibu Dayu, who presides over the kitchen and produces excellent meals and is assisted by Ketut Gus, Kadek and Dewa who ensure the whole place is clean, safe and secure. From breakfast on the balcony, with fresh fruits and hot coffees, to wholesome Indonesian cooking for dinner, the Villa Melati team make it possible so you never have to leave –and you won’t want to.

This secluded villa –complete with modern comforts, from an in-built music system, rain showers, fabulous food– is as classic an experience as you can get.

+62 815 5850 2057

info@villamelati.com

villamelati.com

Sarinbuana Eco Lodge, Tabanan

Like something out of Robinson Crusoe, Sarinbuana Eco Lodge is our childhood treehouse dreams come to life. What started as a private family getaway in the foothills of Mt.Batukaru, Tabanan, a thirty-year transformation has seen it become a one-of-a-kind eco lodge that embraces nature, community and sustainable living.

In the early 90s, Australian Norm and Kiwi Linda made home in the mountain with their two sons, surrounded by nature, with a spring-fed river running through their land of coconut trees and grasslands. They connected with their surrounding community, local subsistence farming families, and enthusiastically planted vegetation in the area. They thus developed a sustainable lifestyle around their mountain home, which gradually evolved into a business as like-minded people wanted to experience this very connected-to-nature way of life.

Today, Sarinbuana Eco Lodge has five beautiful bungalows tucked deep in the forest, each distinct from the other, from cosy two-person rooms to a real Treehouse sleeping up to five people. Constructed of wood, woven bamboo walls and earthen floor tiles, the lodgings are charmingly rustic, blending with their surroundings, but well-kempt and welcoming.

When it comes to food, guests are given a taste of Norm and Linda’s garden-to-table meals. Everything is freshly prepared on-site, using ingredients sourced from their own organic, permaculture gardens (where possible). Authentic Balinese dishes, rice breads, pizzas, sambals, lemonades, even ice creams (using cacao and local fruits); meals that bring people even closer to the surrounding environment.

Speaking of which, nature is certainly the playground when at Sarinbuana. Dip in the all-natural, non-chemical swimming pool or in three river pools on-site, enjoy yoga high in the treetops. The lodge also offers exploration from a gentle temple walk, to morning bird watching or treks into the Batukaru rainforeset, one of Bali’s most biodiverse ecosystems, home to leopard cats, pangolin, porcupines, barking deer (kijang) owls and colourful birds and endangered moths (kupu kupu barong).

+62 813 3802 8839 (WA)

info@baliecolodge.com

baliecolodge.com

Puri Dajuma Beach Eco-Resort & Spa

Located in the quiet Pekutatan village in Jembrana Regency, Puri Dajuma Beach Eco-Resort & Spa is a four-star boutique resort presenting a serene getaway in southwest Bali. Embracing eco-tourism and sustainable travel, this charming resort offers a tranquil hideaway while championing environmental responsibility. Set on a sprawling 1.5-hectare property, the resort features lush gardens adorned with vibrant flowers and stunning greenery.

Boasting 25 spacious and cosy rooms, including cottages, villas, and suites, each is designed with an eco-friendly approach and modern amenities. Solitude-seeking travellers can immerse themselves in the captivating views of the Indian Ocean from the resort’s two swimming pools. Guests have two dining options: the main restaurant, which offers a diverse menu ranging from traditional Balinese dishes to international cuisine, and the Japanese Teppanyaki restaurant, which provides a unique culinary experience.

The resort also features a spa for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation, with two skilled therapists offering a variety of beauty and wellness treatments. Additionally, guests can enjoy a range of activities, from exploring the unspoiled nature of West Bali to free weekly activities, including yoga classes. Whether you’re looking to unwind in nature, enjoy a peaceful yoga retreat, or explore Bali’s untouched beauty, this boutique resort promises an outstanding experience.

For a change of scenery, the brand also has another accommodation, Dajuma Terrace Eco-Lodge & Spa, found in Pupuan Sawah village in the scenic Tabanan Region. Perched 330 metres above sea level, this property is enclosed by lush rice fields and farmlands, providing a refreshing and calming getaway. The 12 rooms, designed in a traditional Joglo style, feature distinctive Balinese ornaments, creating a sophisticated, luxurious experience while showcasing Bali’s rich cultural heritage. The secluded village setting is the perfect escape to connect with nature in Bali’s countryside.

+62 811 388 709

@dajuma_beach

dajuma.com

Amarea Resort Ubud

For those yearning for a peaceful escape from the bustling south, Amarea Resort Ubud offers a perfect blend of seclusion and serenity. A more modern seclusion in the midst of nature.

Enclosed by Ubud’s lush greenery and pristine landscapes, Amarea Resort Ubud is an oasis where nature, romance, and tradition intertwine. It provides an immersive, back-to-nature experience with its picturesque cottages, charming thatched roofs, and exquisite Balinese architecture that evokes a timeless beauty. Every corner is adorned with traditional Balinese paintings and intricate designs, creating an atmosphere that is both peaceful and enchanting.

The resort offers a range of accommodations to suit every guest’s preference, from the cosy Ubud Rooms and Ubud Suites to the exquisitely designed Ubud Cottage. For those seeking extra comfort and privacy, the Smart One-Bedroom Villa with a Private Pool and Bathtub or the Grand Two-Bedroom Loft with a Forest View and Private Pool provides the ultimate hideaways.

The resort’s curated facilities are designed to enhance relaxation, romance, and cultural connection. Indulge in the art of Japanese cuisine at Norii Japanese Restaurant, where each dish is crafted to deliver a taste of Japan. For guests seeking total rejuvenation, Svaha Spa Teges offers a revitalising escape with its signature Balinese massages. Immerse yourself in enticing spa packages, where the expert therapists will ease tension and stress, leaving you feeling refreshed and deeply connected.

Guests wishing to explore Bali’s rich culture can engage in immersive in-resort activities that allow them to experience the island’s traditions firsthand. These include making Canang offerings, feeling the melodic rhythm of bamboo rindik, or learning how to make Ngulat Tipat (Balinese woven rice cakes), each activity offering a deeper connection to the island’s spirit.

+62 822 1173 8877

@amareaubud

inivie.com/amarearesortubud

Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape

Nestled in the verdant wilderness of Buahan village in northern Ubud, one of Bali’s least explored regions, lies Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape. This destination perfectly captures the concept of an off-the-grid escape. As a brand extension of the Banyan Group, it symbolises the group’s commitment to creating immersive experiences that merge nature with sustainable design.

With its unique “no walls, no doors” concept throughout the property and its 16 bales (villas), the adults-only Buahan, a Banyan Tree Escape, invites guests into a new way of being. The resort’s bales offer spacious indoor-outdoor living areas with 180-degree panoramic views of the dense Balinese jungle and majestic mountain peaks, complemented by nature’s hymns, private pools, and naturally sourced materials.

The bales include the Rainforest Pool Bale, where nature meets tranquillity; River Valley Pool Bale, which offers a front-row seat to Buahan’s natural grandeur; Buahan Valley Pool Bale, perfect for tranquil moments amidst the beauty of Buahan Valley; Above the Waterfall Pool Bale, where guests can embrace the art of being present in a hidden jungle haven; and Seven Peaks Pool Bali, granting majestic views and nature’s symphony at your doorstep.

At the heart of the resort are Open Kitchen and Living Room, both are open dining and lounge spaces thoughtfully designed to foster a sense of community. The dining destination features a menu that is 70% plant-based, with a zero-waste farm-to-table concept, local sourcing philosophy, and age-old techniques. The Botanist Bar focuses on using locally-grown natural ingredients and botanicals infused into its beverages. For wellness, Toga Spa – certified by the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa Academy – celebrates the well-being traditions of Buahan village and its surrounding areas, offering a distinct open-garden experience.

+62 361 620 8181

@banyantreeescape.buahan

escape.banyantree.com

Munduk Moding Plantation

In Bali’s central highlands, where the mornings are wrapped in mist and the air carries the scent of rain-soaked earth, Munduk Moding Plantation offers a quiet retreat. A working coffee estate turned boutique hideaway, it sits on the edge of a dramatic ridgeline, overlooking valleys of jungle, farmland, and, in the distance, the north coast of Bali.

The architecture is subtle, blending into the contours of the land. Private villas and suites—built with natural stone and rich, dark wood—are arranged to maximise the views, whether from a deep soaking tub, a private infinity pool, or a terrace that opens to the shifting skies. Interiors are pared back but thoughtful, with locally crafted furnishings, handwoven textiles, and the kind of lighting that complements the slow fade of day into night. Despite its rural location, is quite the luxurious escape.

A morning walk through the coffee groves, where cherries ripen in the highland air. Breakfast on a breezy terrace, the first sip of locally grown coffee setting the tone. The pace is unhurried, whether it’s a trek to a hidden waterfall, an afternoon on horseback through forested trails, or a yoga session as the sun rises over Mount Batukaru. The estate itself is a sanctuary—free from the distractions of the outside world, but deeply connected to its surroundings.

Sustainability is at the core of Munduk Moding’s philosophy. The estate operates with a light footprint, from its conservation efforts to its farm-to-table approach to dining. Ingredients are sourced from local farmers, with an emphasis on organic produce, and the resort supports nearby villages through community initiatives. There is no rush here. Just nature, solitude, and a landscape that shifts with the passing clouds.

mundukmodingplantation.com