Premium cuts and dry aged meats is what you’ll find at YEN Social Bali, a sophisticated yakiniku restaurant newly-opened in the Berawa neighbourhood. This popular Singapore-based brand, brought to the island by Adhya Group, introduces the restaurant’s unique format of having friends gather around the charcoals for a social and communal dining experience.

Open for dinner only, guests are welcomed into a stylish dining ‘den’. Entering past an extended bar, home to a selection of premium sakes and spirits, the restaurant opens up to a sultry space defined by dark stone tables, Japanese-style panels and doors, with bright ceramic accessories on display that give the restaurant an artisanal touch. The lighting brings the focus to each individual table, the heart –or indeed hearth– of the dining experience with the inlaid grills ready to sear some steaks.

Whilst Yen Social is certainly all about the meats, the tasty starters are a great way to whet the appetite, be it the ‘Farmer’s Salad’, with watermelon squares and sweetened shisho walnuts; spicy and addictive ‘Gobo Chips’; the deep-fried ‘Wagyu Beef Ball’ in a Balinese sauce; or the extra indulgent ‘Yukke’, an AUS Wagyu Ribeye, with a delicate egg yolk and pine nut.

When it comes to the meat, diners are spoiled for choice of cuts, with Japanese Wagyu, Australian Wagyu and Dry-Aged specialties available. A must-try is the ‘Ox Tongue Thick’ Australian Wagyu, a real delicacy, served with Salted Kombu. Other premium cuts include the tender, sweet and juicy ‘Japanese Striploin A5’; or the highly-balanced ‘Australian Ribeye BMS 8’. For something completely different, YEN Social’s 30-day dry-age in koji rice, grilled with Kavalan whisky, makes for a bespoke steak experience – a Japanese technique that creates brings out bold and umami flavours.

Everything is prepared at the table by certified grillers, as the brand’s ethos is “a phenomenal beef cut can be made ordinary with the wrong technique.” So everything is made, and thus enjoyed, a la minute, with beautifully marbled, melt-in-your-mouth meats.

For those who want a variety of meats for the table, Chef’s Selection offers a platters for sharing from 2 to 8 pax, plus Asian-inspired sides fill the gaps, with Kimchi Jigae soup, Wagyu Fat Fried Rice and noodles available. Not to be missed are the palate-cleansing desserts, from the ‘Caramel Yuzu Cake’, to the ‘Sakura Tiramisu’.

Of course, the drinks must match the meal, and outside of the usual wines, spirits and soft drinks, YEN Social prides their wide selection of Japanese spirits, including: 22 Japanese whiskies, nine Japanese gins, two Japanese vodkas, and 20 sakes. The Signature Cocktails are certainly worthy of a taste, especially the ‘Umeshu Tonic Reduction’, made with choya, shisho bitter and spiced tonic.

Open from 5pm to 11pm

Jl. Tegal Sari No.5, Tibubeneng

+6285211406608

@yen_socialbali