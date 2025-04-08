Chef Gaetan Biesuz of Rumari, Director of Culinary at Raffles Bali

Bali’s landscapes aren’t just for sightseeing—they’re for tasting. At Rumari, Chef Gaetan Biesuz distills the island’s essence onto the plate, crafting a series of tasting menus that are part discovery, part indulgence.

The name ‘Rumari’ is a portmanteau of three Indonesian words, Rumah, Purnama and Matahari, or the House of the Sun and Moon, reflecting the restaurant’s dedication to all that grows beneath the gaze of these two celestial elements. Perched at the highest point of the Raffles Bali, the restaurant –open to the public only in the evenings– looks over the verdant grounds of the Jimbaran resort and out to the iconic Jimbaran Bay in the distance.

With its al-fresco terrace and glass-enclosed indoor dining room, Rumari is defined by its simplicity and understated style. Open to the elements, the surroundings speak for themselves, and as such diners are welcomed with a real sense of place, as classic furnishings and subtle Balinese adornments to complete the atmosphere. In the peaceful privacy of Rumari, Chef Gaetan’s journey of flavours unfolds.

A ‘7 Steps Journey’ and ‘9 Steps Journey’ are at the heart of the dining experience, with the former highlighting ingredients special to regions of Bali, and the latter expanding its reach to exotic flavours from the rest of Indonesia as well. From land to sea, forests to farms, each dish aims to provide diners with a deeper connection to the origins of their dish.

The ‘7 Steps Journey’ begins with a Chef’s Surprise. A medley of bite-sized creations kicks things off: a Beef Rendang Bao, a tangy Tamarind Salad, and a Pork Taco stuffed with pork floss. A playful contrast of sour, spicy, and umami flavours sparks the appetite.

This is followed by the oh-so-dangerous bread course, Rumari’s homemade Kafir Lime Sourdough, served with a sate-inspired spread: sweet soy, sambal and honey on a honeycomb peanut-spread. The Indonesian influences are prevalent, presented in totally unique ways; a precursor of things to come.

The first course sets sail for the shores of Jimbaran, where a fresh local tuna is served with a zingy Balinese chilli relish, sambal matah, and sprinklings of the cem-cem leaf and creamy hollandaise sauce offer a tasty contrast. From sea to land, it’s up to the Sibang countryside: a delicate chawanmushi, or Japanese-style egg custard is infused with heirloom tomatos and an Indonesian padang-style seasoning. The region’s freshwater crayfish are at the heart of this spicy dish. Next, a nest arrives at the table, cradling coconut foam crowned with a sliver of baked duck turned to crisp, topped with a generous helping of Kristal caviar. Earthy, creamy briny, and the menu’s most visually-striking dish. A definite crowd favourite.

Negara’s Organic Duck Eggs

Freshwater Crayfish from Sibang Gundagai Lamb chop and Plaga-grown cassava

Then we embark to the distant east coast where local Amed fisherman, Pak Oka, shares his catch of the day, straight off the line. Served alongside the Plaga-grown cassava croquets of dish number five is an exquisite Gundagai Lamb chop, a premium, graded lamb from New South Wales, Australia, known for its high intermuscular fat, lean but juicy meat that make it much richer in flavour, and more tender. Rumari upholds an 80/20 philosophy, sourcing at least 80% of ingredients from across the archipelago, with only essential imports making up the remainder.

Finally, we come to sweets, and for the pre-dessert, a nod to the chef’s roots. A playful take on riz au lait—French rice pudding—laced with Balinese arak from Karangasem and stingless bee honey from Mengwi, the bowl covered in crispy, toasted rice for an extra crunch. Finally, the journey ends with the deep, bittersweet notes of Tabanan’s cacao beans, transformed into a thick chocolate brûlée layered with kue lapis and a cashew crumble.

French rice pudding— laced Karangasem’s arak Tabanan’s cacao

Alas, the Petit Fours keep the discoveries going, with mini mouthfuls of Indonesian-inspired market snacks –– irresistible, even on a full stomach!

Throughout the entire experience, diners can follow their journey on the personally-printed maps that pinpoint where each ingredient comes from; plus, a charming paku-paku origami names all the different suppliers that Rumari works with. Clearly Chef Gaetan sees them as essential contributors to what he and his team are able to serve to guests.

The 9 Steps Journey offers an even more expansive culinary exploration, from the heritage pigs of Baturiti to the treasured mud crabs of West Sumatra. Also, as a consistent recipient of the Wine Spectator Awards (2022-2024), and 250 labels on their list, an excellent wine pairing is essentially guaranteed. More indulgent still, as the first and only restaurant listed as a ‘KRUG Ambassade’ in Indonesia, the premium wine pairing option at Rumari goes above and beyond.

Rumari is open to non-resort guests from 6pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday, only for the restaurant’s tasting journeys. Vegetarian and vegan experiences are available. Bookings are essential.

+62 361 2015800

[email protected]

raffles.com/bali