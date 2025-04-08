The Koral Tunnel

Since leading the kitchen at Koral, Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali has introduced four new menus to The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s aquarium restaurant. This new culinary concept, a coming together of Indonesian ingredients and French cooking, complements the venue’s tranquil underwater atmosphere, inviting every diner to experience ‘Zen’.

Dining at Koral is an experience, from the moment guests descend the steps and enter this subterranean sanctuary it is difficult not to be overcome by a sense of wonder. Welcomed by the surreal scenes of flitting schools of tropical fish, gliding reef sharks and manta rays, the expansive aquarium windows make it seem like one has actually entered an aquatic world. Aquariums have in fact been proven to have a therapeutic and calming effect on the human psyche; at this scale, that feeling is certainly palpable.

The restaurant is handsomely furnished, with dark-stained woods, black granite tabletops and dark leather upholstery contrasting the bright blue and flickering light refracting through the waters of the neighbouring seascape. From the sophisticated bar and lounge space, to the exclusive ‘tunnel’ tables and extended dining area, every corner is picturesque.

Executive Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali

Once seated, the experience begins. Offering a degustation, or tasting menu arrangement, every step of this curated dinner unfolds gracefully. A smorgasbord of eclectic amuse bouche is served and an apéritif is prepared table-side. Recommendations include Spice Market (gin, chamomile, pineapple) and Latin Power (dark rum, passion fruit, bitters), signature recipes by Kempinski’s own Corporate Director of Bars & Concepts, ‘Papa Charly’ (Serhan Kusaksizogl), inspired by the ambience of Koral itself.

Chef Jean-Baptiste, who joined the restaurant only in January 2024, introduces new reasons to dine at Koral. “Growing up [in Champagne, France], surrounded by an abundance of natural resources, like fresh fish from local rivers and diverse forest products, deeply influenced my culinary perspective, emphasising the use of fresh and natural ingredients,” shares the chef, whose past career includes earning a Michelin Star for his own restaurant, Hostellerie La Montagne in Haute-Marne, Champagne, France. This was back in 2002, when he was 27 years old, making him the youngest chef to achieve such a milestone. For over two decades he maintained the restaurant’s precious Star and established a culinary legacy.

‘Caviar’ served with Churros

Embracing his new chapter at Koral, Chef channels his Michelin-worthy skills to offer something completely new, launching four menus –Vegetal (six-courses), Experience (five-courses, seafood only), Gourmet (six-courses) and the most premium experience, Zen (eight-courses)- which showcase his signature French-style, applied to local ingredients and Indonesian recipes. 80% of the ingredients at Koral are sourced locally, with only a handful of the premium ingredients like beef and caviar imported.

The Zen menu best encapsulates Chef Jean-Baptiste’s vision for Koral. Inspiration for the dishes came suddenly during one of his regular meditations sessions, the chef shares, hence its name. A menu born from a place of calm, introduced into a place of calm —a fitting marriage.

The eight-course menu transitions fluidly between dishes, gradually getting more robust, starting with a delicate Caviar entrée, a refreshing combination of coconut jelly, chives and crème fraîche topped with a generous layer of Superior Oscietra caviar, enjoyed with house-made potato churros. Next, sashimi-grade Shrimps, a rare find in Bali, lightly torched but retaining a uniquely creamy texture (a delicacy in Japanese seafood markets).

‘Veau Sous La Mere’, Zen Menu

Following this, the Hokkaido Scallop, served with foie gras; Mushroom Lobster, with the earthy umami of a medley of mushrooms; Dry-Aged Red Snapper, breadcrumbed and pan-fried on both sides to crispy perfection. Then, the single non-seafood item, Veau Sous La Mère, a double beef combination of rich veal and striploin, topped with a generous bouquet of sliced black truffle.

Sweets are equally enticing: Banana Parsley, a pre-dessert, blends unlikely ingredients, with a parsley sorbet cooling a smooth peanut and banana cream; and to close, Sensation Blanche, a light, tart and citrusy dish comprised of a meringue-enclosed cheesecake. Delicate Mignardises follow for those who still have space.

‘Banana Parsley’

Chef’s love of fresh seafood is certainly prevalent in all four of the curated menus, of course matching the surroundings. Subtle and clever infusions of regional flavours are found too, from Bali’s betutu spices to the Javanese opor curry. The Experience and Gourmet menus, are just as expertly prepared, inviting diners to explore a wide range of fresh seafood and other unique flavours.

Recognition must be given to the plating and presentation of each dish, simply works of art, able to draw attention away from the almost hypnotising aquarium scenes. A testament to Chef Jean-Baptiste and his skilled kitchen team, completing the ‘zen’ experience found at Koral.

Advanced booking is required to dine at Koral, with dinner available only to adults with a smart casual dress code. Children may join lunchtime seatings.

+62 811 3880 7788

[email protected]

@koralbali

kempinski.com/bali