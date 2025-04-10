Easter on the Cliffs: A Gastronomic Affair at Alila Villas Uluwatu

With the Easter weekend right around the corner, make this year’s celebration an extra special one as Alila Villas Uluwatu invites you to immerse yourself in a refined Easter dining experience, complemented by its incomparable panoramic ocean views and tropical ambience.

On Saturday & Sunday, 19 & 20 April 2025, Alila Villas Uluwatu’s sophisticated CIRE restaurant will host an exquisite Easter Dinner where guests will be taken on a gastronomic journey crafted to delight the senses. Expect an elegant menu prepared with the finest in-season ingredients, and elevate your Easter celebration with the wine pairing option, exclusively curated to perfectly complement each dish.

Embrace the spirit of Easter with the delectable multi-course journey starting with:

● Amuse Bouche – Easter Begins: A delicate intro featuring Akami tuna tartare atop a crisp potato pavé, elevated with a velvety egg emulsion and a burst of citrus from yuzu gel, finished with fragrant chives.

● Entrée – Buttermilk Poached Tiger Prawn: Succulent tiger prawns poached in buttermilk, paired with the nutty depth of Jerusalem artichoke purée, the freshness of pickled radish, and the luxurious richness of crème caviar ikura sauce.

● Cleanser – Mine: A refreshing interlude of heirloom carrot sorbet, complemented by the delicate herbal notes of ginger verbena jelly.

● Pre-Mains – Supreme Lobster Bisque: A decadent lobster bisque, infused with the richness of saffron rouille and brightened with lemon zest, served with tender lobster confit and a perfectly fried quail egg.

● Mains (Option 1) – Lamb Rack: Perfectly cooked lamb rack, served with silky Parisian mash, asparagus velouté, earthy mushrooms prepared two ways, charred cauliflower, and a deep, umami-rich porcini jus.

● Mains (Option 2) – Comté Cheese Barramundi: Delicate barramundi, enhanced with the creamy nuttiness of Comté cheese, accompanied by Monté butter-glazed carrot and zucchini, and finished with a fragrant smoked beurre blanc and caviar.

● Sweet End – Easter Nest: A whimsical Easter-inspired dessert featuring a light coconut mousse with a luscious mango core, encased in a delicate cocoa butter sphere, nestled within crisp kataifi pastry and adorned with edible gold.

Don’t miss out on this exquisite two-day Easter culinary fare up on the cliffs of Uluwatu. The Easter Dinner is priced at IDR 1,580,000++ per person with optional wine pairing priced at an additional IDR 950,000 per person. Advanced reservation is encouraged as limited seats are available.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 811 385 5729 or email [email protected]

Alila Villas Uluwatu

Jl. Belimbing Sari Tambiyak, Pecatu

+62 811 385 5729

[email protected]

alilahotels.com/uluwatu