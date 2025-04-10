Immerse in a Serene Easter Holiday by the Sea at Jumeirah Bali

Set against a stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, retreat to the serene shores of Uluwatu as the majestic Jumeirah Bali becomes the perfect destination this coming Easter holiday.

The five-star resort has prepared a fantastic Easter programme designed for seasonal indulgences, family connections, and gentle renewal. Blessed with its scenic cliffside panorama, verdant tropical surroundings, and carefully curated experiences, Jumeirah Bali invites guests to embrace the spirit of the season through elegant dining, mindful rituals, and joyful moments fit for guests of all ages.

Easter Sunday Brunch – A Journey of Flavours

On Sunday, 20 April 2025, embrace the joyous spirit of Easter Sunday as Segaran Dining Terrace comes alive with an extravagant Easter Sunday Brunch. Available from 12 PM to 4 PM, guests can expect a mouthwatering combination of MediterrAsian flavours with seasonal creations. Indulge in signature highlights such as the Crab Egg, featuring soft scrambled egg and Papua crab, the Ink Tagliatelle with seafood ragout and lemon zest, and the delicate Gamberi e Zucchine mini pizza topped with sauteed prawns and edible flowers.

Meanwhile, the sumptuous buffet spread features the likes of Urap Sayur Bebek, a Balinese cooked vegetable salad with house-smoked duck and toasted coconut, as well as Beetroot Salmon Gravlax and a traditional herb-crusted Lamb Leg, served with baby potatoes and Dijon mustard jus. Priced at IDR 750,000 per person, guests can expect a special visit from the Easter Bunny during the brunch, adding a festive touch sure to delight the younger guests. Find out more here!

Easter at Maja – A Season of Delights

Revel in a laid-back afternoon at Maja Sunset Lounge as they host a special Easter Afternoon Tea Experience from 18-21 April 2025. Available from 3 PM to 6 PM, the serene afternoon experience invites guests to unwind with a curated variety of handcrafted pastries, luscious sweets, and savoury delights, inspired by the colours and flavours of the season. The offer is priced at IDR 850,000 nett per two persons. Find out more here!

Serene Easter – A Journey of Two

The Easter holiday also beckons relaxation and rejuvenation, an opportunity to take a moment of stillness and foster connection. The resort’s Talise Spa is offering a special 60-minute ritual exclusively crafted for mothers and children, merging gentle techniques and mindful touch. Available daily from 17-20 April 2025, the spa package offers a peaceful journey of renewal and togetherness, priced at IDR 2,500,000++. Find out more here!

Easter Treasure Hunt Adventure

As a family-oriented annual holiday, Easter is of course popular with the young ones and the resort has made sure to keep them in mind with its exciting Easter Treasure Hunt activity. Held on Easter Day, 20 April 2025 at Peafowl Kids Club starting 4 PM, children can explore hidden clues and playful challenges to discover sweet surprises and experiences, priced at IDR 175,000++ per child. Find out more here!

The resort has thoughtfully curated these experiences, crafted to echo the spirit of Easter – renewal, indulgence, and joy – offering a meaningful way to mark the season, wrapped with the warmth and serenity of Uluwatu’s natural beauty.

To find out more about Jumeirah Bali’s Easter celebrations, click here!

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 201 5000 or email [email protected]

Jumeirah Bali

Kawasan Pecatu Indah Resort, Jl. Raya Uluwatu, Pecatu

+62 361 201 5000

[email protected]

jumeirah.com