Beautiverse, a three-day beauty and wellness event, will soon debut in Bali in May. The event is set to redefine beauty, wellness innovation, and sustainability through transformative experiences.

With the growing excitement of manifesting Bali as a medical tourism destination, the three-day Beautiverse is set to engage communities in a series of events leading to the launch of Sanur’s Special Economic Zone. Designed to be Bali’s premier beauty and wellness event, Beautiverse gathers experts, enthusiasts, and entrepreneurs to deliver transformative experiences through a journey of ‘Empowering Inner Beauty, Celebrating Outer Glow’. Curated by Alpha Seven in collaboration with The Meru Sanur and Injourney Hospitality, Beautiverse will be held at Bali Beach Convention Center in The Meru Sanur from 2-4 May 2025.

Across the three-day event, attendees are invited to explore the latest trends and connect with industry leaders, experts, and local entrepreneurs. Fundamental to this event is empowering the beauty and wellness enthusiasts through a series of engaging experiences that allow them to understand their important role in shaping a sustainable future, hence collaborations with expatriate networks, Indonesian experts, and youth organisations including ones from the local communities are fostered.

From inspiring talk shows, workshops, exhibitions, and indoor and outdoor activities to nourishing food and beverages, all come together in a spectacular celebration of inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation within the industry. At the end of the three-day journey, Beautiverse ultimately hopes attendees to feel empowered in finding harmony between wellness and beauty while understanding the importance of safety and sustainability in beauty products.

To further enrich the experience of expressing self-love and self-care, four captivating zones are set to be explored within the event’s indoor and outdoor venues. The Beauty Zone provides a space to unleash one’s glow while the Wellness Zone offers rejuvenation for the mind and body. The dynamic Bro Zone is dedicated to helping men discover their personal care needs. The Beauty Start-ups Zone empowers local brilliance with curated innovative brands and finally, the F&B Zone serves nourishing delights for a balanced diet.

Sanur’s serene and laidback location provides the perfect backdrop for various outdoor activities including yoga, meditation, beach clean-ups, and morning workouts. Attendees are invited to enjoy the outdoor activities organised while encouraged to remain hydrated and apply sunscreen.

For more updates and information, please visit beautiverse.id