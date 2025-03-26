A new spirit has been born, distilled deep in Bali’s central highlands, in a region tucked between the island’s three majestic volcanoes. The aptly-named Three Peaks presents a signature take on the classic London dry gin, with seven blended botanicals that give this spirit its bespoke flair and identity.

A London dry is the backbone of the gin category, defined by strict distilling regulations that ensure a truly refined product. All flavours infused into a London dry must be fully natural and introduced during the distillation process, with no sugars and sweeteners permitted –hence the ‘dry’. With a juniper-forward flavour, additional botanicals give each gin its own distinct character.

For Three Peaks, the flavour is defined by their seven chosen botanicals, including juniper berries, coriander seed, angelica root, green cardamon, orris root, fresh lemon peel and Persian lime peel. These spices, roots and fruits come together to deliver a sweet piny character with mid-palate herbal notes, balanced with notes of refreshing citrus and a smooth finish.

The citrus botanicals come from the Persian lime and lemon which are grown on-site at Three Peak’s own distillery farm. Taking full advantage of their highland surroundings, the distillery sources pure water straight from the foothills of the volcanoes, combining this with the premium grains and local and international botanicals.

All the curated ingredients come together in a specially-designed German still. With its unique distillation chambers and delicate spiral design, the still is designed to allow for a careful separation of the flavours, ensuring that only the finest notes make their way into each batch. Watching over this delicate machinery is Master Distiller Cory Mason, who has 25-commercially released (and award-winning!) spirits to his name. Along with Assistant Master Distiller, Dedi, Cory crafts each batch of gin for perfect balance in flavour and smoothness in taste.

Three Peaks is available for purchase at selected hospitality venues and retailers across Bali.

+62 811 3960 6934

@threepeaksginbali

threepeaksgin.com