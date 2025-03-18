Tranquil Nyepi Stays from Sanur to Senggigi with Sudamala Resorts

Sudamala Resorts invites guests to fully embrace the tranquility of Bali’s Day of Silence, presenting special stay offers at their timeless resorts found across Bali and beyond. From Sanur to Senggigi, Komodo to Seraya, choose from a selection of exotic locations that promise ultimate peace and quiet during Nyepi.

Known for their boutique, culturally-inclined resorts, all with a tasteful blend of tropical and vernacular architecture, the Sudamala Resorts across Indonesia have become a destination for discerning visitors. With destinations in Sanur, Bali; Senggigi, Lombok; as well as two exotic locations in Flores, guests are welcomed into luxurious but localised experiences at each distinct locale.

As such, the resort group offers a selection of enviable destinations for guests to take advantage of this Nyepi, complemented by the ‘Silence in Harmony’ stay package, which offers generous savings on room nights. Each stay package is available for two nights (28 March to 30 March) at the chosen property and includes a la carte breakfast for two, in-resort cultural experiences, plus discount on food and beverage and spa during the stay.

At Sudamala Resort Sanur, guests can enjoy the festivities of the Ngerupuk Parade on the streets on 28 March before retreating into the peaceful compound tucked in the quiet corner of Sanur. Cosy Garden Suites to One Bedroom Villas are available, each decorated in beautiful Balinese art. It’s a destination to immerse into the culture. Check Rates Here.

Sprawling across the pristine Lombok beachfront, Sudamala Resort Senggigi is a true tropical escape. With suites opening up to views of the ocean (Narmada Sunset Suite) to spacious One Bedroom Villas with a private pool, the jaunt across the straits to Lombok is certainly made worth it. Check Rates Here.

Over on Flores, Sudamala Resort Komodo finds a perfect place to escape near Labuan Bajo. Another beachfront property elevated by the island’s exotic environment. With 68 suites and 16 villas, the boutique property is a haven for of relaxation, with the adventures of Komodo National Park waiting just beyond. Check Rates Here.

Finally, located on a getaway island off the coast of mainland Flores, Seraya Kecil, Sudamala Resort Seraya epitomises barefoot luxury. This little paradise on earth strikes the perfect balance between rustic-styled escapism and high-end comforts, with panoramic bungalows to two-bedroom villas awaiting guests coming alone or with family. Check Rates Here.

Package prices start from IDR 3,804,624 for two-nights (subject to change). To browse through all of Sudamala’s ‘Silence in Harmony’ packages visit their offers page here.

“Our Silence in Harmony retreat gives you the rare opportunity to truly pause and reconnect with yourself amidst nature’s beauty,” shares I Wayan Suwastana, Commercial Director of Sudamala Resorts. “Nyepi is not just about silence; it’s about finding stillness in the world and within. It’s an experience that invites you to reset, restore, and welcome the new year with a calm and renewed perspective.”

For Bookings and Enquiries:

+62 361 288 555

+6282322848989 (WA)

info@sudamalaresorts.com

sudamalaresorts.com