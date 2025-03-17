A Journey Through Silence and Time at Pullman Bali Legian Beach

As Nyepi approaches, the island will soon fall to a complete halt for 24 hours. It’s as if the whole universe pauses, allowing space and time to intertwine in perfect stillness. Pullman Bali Legian Beach extends an invitation to celebrate Nyepi with its offerings, from a cultural getaway package to various culinary experiences and resort activities.

Take advantage of this momentary standstill as the resort curates an immersive escape that honours tradition while guiding guests across a journey of stillness, self-discovery, and connection to the boundless essence of space and time, all set against the gentle lulls of the ocean.

The resort’s Cultural Getaway Nyepi stay package is carefully designed for those seeking a deeper connection to Nyepi. The package is available from 28-30 March 2025 with rates starting from IDR 1,875,500 nett per room per night (minimum 2-night stay). The package includes a 10% additional discount for Accor Plus members, daily buffet breakfast for two, one-time Nyepi buffet dinner for two at Legian Ballroom (29 March), IDR 200,000 spa credit at Tjakra 7 Spa, 25% discount on Food & Beverages, complimentary in-resort activities, full access to resort facilities including PullmanFIT, pools, and the Kids Club, and complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the resort.

Guests can immerse in the unique stillness of Nyepi through curated activities, from Sunrise Yoga at Alun-Alun, where movement synchronises with the first light, to fitness sessions, family-friendly games, and interactive Kids Club adventures, the day is designed to balance reflection with presence.

Moreover, guests can enjoy a feast at Montage, All-Day Dining as they prepare a sumptuous Nyepi Buffet Lunch. Savour a selection of flavours crafted to nourish and balance the body. Available from 12pm to 4pm on 29 March 2025, the menu features fresh, locally sourced ingredients and timeless dishes. The lunch is priced at IDR 300,000++ per person, children aged 6-11 dine for half off, while Accor Plus members benefit from a special 10% off on food and beverages, including select drinks.

When night falls, the Nyepi Buffet Dinner is held at the Legian Ballroom, promising an evening of silence and taste with two dining sessions available at 5pm to 7pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm. The dinner is priced at IDR 350,000++ per person, while children dine for half off and Accor Plus members get 10% off.

At IP Bar and Garden, guests can enjoy a special Nyepi refreshment, offering a Buy 1 Get 1 Free promotion on cocktails and a special beer bucket promotion. Available from 11am to 5pm, these exclusive offerings complement the laidback and tranquil nature of the day.

