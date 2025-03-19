Embark on a Transformative Silent Retreat at InterContinental Bali Resort

Take a moment to remove yourself from the hustle and bustle of life on the island and immerse yourself in peace and quiet this upcoming Nyepi in Bali. Embark on a transformative journey with InterContinental Bali Resort’s exclusive Silent Retreat package from 28-30 March 2025.

At this five-star resort, where island design and tropical gardens intertwine, spending Nyepi at InterContinental Bali Resort is more than just a stay. The resort has prepared numerous experiences for those staying with them during the day of silence.

Designed to help you reconnect with your inner well-being, the Silent Retreat package starts from IDR 6,000,000 nett for two nights. Enjoy the perks of a daily breakfast for two, a one-time lunch and dinner on Nyepi Day, access to complimentary wellness programmes (yoga, taichi, meditation, and more), access to Planet Trekkers Children Club for little ones, and participation in the Ogoh-Ogoh Parade on Nyepi Eve.

While the island embraces complete stillness during Nyepi, the resort encourages guests to indulge in mindful activities, reconnect with nature and experience the beauty of silence like never before. Enhance your journey of renewal with a deeply revitalising spa ritual at Spa Uluwatu, designed to renew the mind, body, and spirit. The spa offers the 90-minute Timeless Harmony package at IDR 1,155,000++ per person, including a 30-minute Balinese inner healing to resort balance and a 60-minute rejuvenating massage.

The Nyepi programmes offered across three days at the resort include complimentary resort activities such as Yoga Lover, Billiard Games, Ogoh-Ogoh Parade Ritual, Taichi, Temple Tour, Outdoor Gym Exercise, Meditation Class, and Massage Lesson, while paid activities include Ogoh-Ogoh Bike Tour (IDR 250,000++), Vinyasa Yoga (IDR 250,000++), Private Palm Reading (IDR 350,000++), and Purification (IDR 350,000++).

Find out more about their Nyepi offerings here!

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3820 8768 or email dine@icbali.com

InterContinental Bali Resort

Jl. Raya Uluwatu No.45, Jimbaran

+62 361 701888 | Whatsapp

dine@icbali.com

bali.intercontinental.com