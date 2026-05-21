Located in the Lesser Sunda Islands, on the western tip of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara, travellers will discover one of Indonesia’s most captivating tropical destinations: the fishing town of Labuan Bajo. A gateway to extraordinary natural wonders, this coastal enclave reveals a vibrant world both above and below the sea.

Known as the ‘Cape of Flowers’, Flores lives up to its evocative name, inviting exploration through island-hopping adventures and landscapes that feel worlds apart from Bali. Labuan Bajo serves as the primary access point to the region’s most iconic inhabitant: the prehistoric Komodo Dragon.

Just an hour’s flight from Bali, Labuan Bajo is the capital of West Manggarai Regency, one of the eight regencies on Flores. The town itself spans approximately 4.5 square kilometres, encompassing two main urban districts – Wae Kelambu and Labuan Bajo – as well as the neighbouring villages of Batu Cermin and Goron Talo.

Adventures Across the Seas

Arriving at Labuan Bajo

Though only a small part of the island, the western coast of Flores draws much of the spotlight. A scattering of islands stretches into the sea, forming a spectacular playground for seafaring adventures. Travellers begin their journey in Labuan Bajo, once a quiet fishing village, now a lively hub of luxury and boutique stays and dining venues, and the main gateway to Komodo National Park. Here, glimpses of what lies ahead unfold: crystalline waters, powdery white sands, and rugged island silhouettes on the horizon. From island-hopping escapes to on-land discoveries, the region promises adventure at every turn.

Padar Island

An early start sets the tone for a journey to Padar Island, reached by a scenic two-hour speedboat ride from Labuan Bajo. Visiting in the early morning is highly recommended, as temperatures can rise quickly by midday. Departing before dawn, travellers are treated to a magical passage beneath starlit skies, with a chance of spotting dolphins gliding alongside the boat. Upon arrival, sightings of the graceful Timor deer are common, as they roam freely across the island’s savanna hills or near the beaches. The ascent begins at the bay, where a wooden staircase leads into a 20-minute hike to the viewpoint. As first light emerges, shifting hues illuminate the rugged terrain and surrounding areas. At the summit, a sweeping panorama unfolds – Padar’s iconic bays form a striking tapestry of land, beach, and ocean.

Komodo National Park

Continuing to the next destinations, the true highlight of Komodo National Park lies in encounters with its legendary inhabitants: the Komodo Dragon. Found across Rinca Island and Komodo Island, approximately 1-2 hours by speedboat from Padar Island, these prehistoric giants can grow up to three metres in length, their formidable presence a reminder of a time long past. Guided treks led by experienced park rangers offer a rare opportunity to observe them in their natural habitat, roaming freely across the savanna and forested terrain. For deeper insight, the Niang Komodo Information Centre on Rinca Island provides an engaging introduction to the park’s biodiversity through detailed dioramas and exhibits. Rinca, located closer to Labuan Bajo, offers efficient access and frequent sightings, whilst Komodo Island presents a more rugged, expansive landscape – often paired with the iconic Pink Beach for a full-day adventure.

Pink Beach

On the northeastern tip of Komodo Island lies the enchanting Pink Beach, one of the most distinctive shores within Komodo National Park. Celebrated for its soft blue hues, the sand takes on its colour from crushed red coral and microscopic organisms known as foraminifera, creating a striking contrast against turquoise waters. A favourite for photographers and sunseekers alike, the beach invites visitors to unwind on its unique sands or dive into clear, calm seas ideal for snorkelling, where vibrant marine life thrives just offshore. Framed by rugged hills, the coastline also features modest beachfront warungs offering light refreshments, local bites, and simple souvenirs – perfect for a relaxed stop between island-hopping adventures.

Honourable Mention: Snorkelling at Manta Point with AYANA Komodo Waecicu Beach

Taka Makassar

Set amidst the vivid waters of Komodo National Park, approximately 30 minutes by boat from Pink Beach, Taka Makassar appears as a delicate crescent of white sand adrift in the sea. Often described as a “disappearing island,” this shifting sandbank changes shape with the tides – expanding at low tide, then partially submerging beneath rising waters. Though small in size, it remains a highlight on most journeys from Labuan Bajo, frequently included in yacht and liveaboard itineraries. Surrounded by shallow turquoise waters, it offers a tranquil setting for a gentle swim, light snorkelling, or simply unwinding under open skies. Its minimalist beauty is part of its charm: powdery sand, clear seas, and distant views towards Komodo Island create a serene, almost surreal panorama – and idyllic interlude amid the journey through Komodo’s waters.

Where to Stay: AYANA Komodo Blooms in the Cape of Flowers

Wonders of the Mainland

Batu Cermin Cave

Just a short drive outside Labuan Bajo, Batu Cermin Cave lies approximately 4-5 kilometres from the town centre, or around 10-15 minutes by car or motorbike. From the parking area, a brief 300-metre walk leads visitors to the cave entrance. Set within a rocky hillside, this “Mirror Cave” is known for its unique light reflections, as sunlight filters through openings in the stone, casting a subtle glow across the interior. Stalactites and stalagmites glisten when illuminated, their sparkle enhanced by mineral-rich water flowing during rainfall. Discovered in 1951 by archaeologist Theodor Verhoeven, the cave also reveals marine fossils – evidence that parts of Flores were once submerged beneath the sea.

Rangko Cave

Tucked away in Rangko Village, West Manggarai, Rangko Cave offers one of the region’s most enchanting hidden escapes. Renowned for its crystal-clear, turquoise saltwater pool, this secluded cave presents a striking contrast between rugged limestone interiors and luminous waters. Inside, a four-metre-deep natural pool is framed by dramatic stalactites and stalagmites. Its saline waters flow in from the sea through narrow crevices, creating a unique swimming experience. When sunlight filters through the cave’s openings, the pool shimmers in brilliant shades of blue, at its most captivating between midday and early afternoon. Reaching the cave requires a sense of adventure: a one-hour drive from Labuan Bajo to Rangko Village, followed by a short boat ride to Gusung Island, and a 500-metre trek to Rangko Cave.

Honourable Mention: Discover Atlas Pearls Pungu Island’s Pearl Farm

Cunca Wulang Waterfall

Hidden within the lush landscapes of West Manggarai, Cunca Wulang Waterfall lies approximately 40 kilometres from Rangko Village. Set within a dramatic canyon, its turquoise waters cascade between towering rock walls, evoking a scene reminiscent of a natural gorge. Reaching the falls requires an adventurous spirit: a scenic drive followed by a forest trek with a local guide through dense greenery. The reward is a secluded oasis where visitors can swim, relax, or even leap from rocky ledges into the refreshing pool below. Best visited in the dry season for its signature blue hues, Cunca Wulang remains a pristine escape that offers both adrenaline and tranquillity in equal measure.

Mello Village

Around 30 minutes from Cunca Wulang Waterfall, Melo Village offers a cultural counterpoint to Flores’ natural wonders. Perched some 600 metres above sea level, the village enjoys cool mountain air and sweeping views of rolling hills, valleys, and distant seas. Best known for its traditional Caci Dance, Melo invites visitors to witness this dynamic ritual performance, rich in symbolism and local identity. The village provides an authentic glimpse into Manggarai life, where customs and community remain deeply rooted. With its tranquil setting and panoramic sunsets, Melo village offers a meaningful pause – where culture, landscape, and tradition come together in quiet harmony.

Sylvia Hill

Returning to Labuan Bajo city centre, a 40-minute drive from Melo Village leads to Sylvia Hill, a scenic vantage point ideal for sunset. Best visited during golden hour, from late afternoon onwards, the hill rewards with sweeping 360-degree views of rolling green landscapes, scattered islets, and the shimmering Flores Sea. A short, relatively easy hike brings visitors to the summit, making it popular for casual trekking and photography. Despite its accessibility, the atmosphere remains calm and unhurried, offering a welcome escape from busier viewpoints. Facilities are minimal, so sturdy footwear is recommended, especially along uneven paths. Whether for sunrise or sunset, Sylvia Hill invites visitors to pause, take in the panorama, and experience Labuan Bajo at its most serene.

Dinner at Kampung Ujung Night Market

For dinner, Kampung Ujung Night Market is a lively seaside spot known for its fresh, affordable seafood. Located along Jalan Soekarno Hatta near the harbour, the market comes alive from late afternoon, offering lobster, prawns, clams, and grilled fish, often prepared with local spices or Padang-style sauces. With its relaxed, open-air setting, visitors can enjoy sunset views while dining by the water. Prices remain relatively accessible compared to restaurants, though they may vary. For the best selection, arrive early and bring cash. Beyond seafood, stalls also offer fresh fruit and local handicrafts.

Where to Stay: Explore the Islands, Culture & Stories of Flores with Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo