IHG Hotels & Resorts has announced the opening of Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo, marking the brand’s second Crowne Plaza property in Indonesia, introducing travellers to the perfect gateway to discover Flores.

Located mere minutes from Komodo International Airport, the brand-new hotel offers a complimentary transfer to one of Indonesia’s most captivating destinations, where adventure, culture, and storytelling naturally intertwine. From the moment guests arrive, a strong sense of place is established, with a miniature Phinisi ship greeting visitors at the entrance – a quiet homage to Flores’ seafaring heritage.

Inside, the hotel’s design unfolds in soft tones and natural textures, with subtle Manggarai-inspired details woven throughout. The lobby opens out toward the pool area and Uluwae Lobby Bar, creating an easy transition from arrival to relaxation. Crowne Plaza’s global philosophy of Crafted Connections comes to life through spaces that adapt to how guests live, work, and unwind, while the brand’s New Modern style defines the guest rooms.

At Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo, vibrant social spaces encourage informal and local connections. Weekly Crowne Plaza Social experiences led by the hotel team invite guests to engage with Flores through guided pairings of Manggarai coffee with chocolate pralines or traditional kompiang. The hotel also embraces a series of daily rituals designed to promote both mental and physical well-being. Mornings begin with a Flores sunrise energiser shot, while evenings wind down with a local traditional nectar drink.

Dining sits at the heart of the Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo experience. Pamakka All-Day Dining takes its name from a Manggarai tradition of welcoming guests with food, reflected in the global-Flores menu. Meanwhile, Uluwae Lobby Bar offers a relaxed setting for drinks crafted from local ingredients, ideal for casual conversations or quiet reflection.

For meetings, celebrations, and events – supported by a Meetings & Events Concierge – the hotel’s ballroom accommodates up to 180 guests. The Studio, a signature Crowne Plaza space, provides a flexible alternative to traditional meeting rooms for creative work, informal meetings, or simple unwinding.

Beyond its walls, Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo is committed to supporting the local community. The hotel partners with Asrama SLB Komodo – a school for underprivileged children – and actively collaborates with local artisans, weavers, and musicians, ensuring Flores’ cultural expressions remain alive and valued.

As a gateway to Komodo National Park and the wider Flores region, Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo offers more than just a stay. It presents a balanced way to experience the destination, grounded in comfort, enriched by culture, and shaped by connection.

Crowne Plaza Labuan Bajo

Jl. Yohanis Sahadun, RT.019/RW.004

+62 385 238 0200

crowneplaza.com/labuanbajo

@crowneplazalabuanbajo