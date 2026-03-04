Above the cliffs of Nusa Dua, where architecture unfolds like a Majapahit homage, The Apurva Kempinski Bali continues to shape its identity as more than an award-winning luxury resort. It is a living stage for Indonesia’s cultural narrative, having welcomed a bold artistic voice in 2021 with L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo.

In June of that year, the resort unveiled L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo, a 144-square-metre, avant-garde atelier in collaboration with internationally acclaimed Asian-French graffiti artist Cyril Kongo. Known for high-profile work with prestigious maisons including Hermès, Richard Mille, Daum, La Cornue and Chanel, Kongo brought his distinct visual language to Bali, merging street art dynamism with symbolic craftsmanship in his interpretation of the resort’s core philosophy of Bhinneka Tunggal Ika – Unity in Diversity.

From its grand tiered architecture inspired by Bali’s terraced landscapes and sacred temples to Indonesian artisan interiors, every element at The Apurva Kempinski Bali celebrates heritage through a modern lens. The presence of Kongo’s atelier strengthened that narrative, introducing a present-day artistic dimension that expands luxury from just aesthetics into cultural expression.

Kongo himself expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share his contemporary vision and savoir-faire with Indonesia. “My passion is to create bridges between universes: between the know-how and culture of Indonesia and my know-how and multicultural background. For me, everything at The Apurva Kempinski Bali is authentic, a symbol of unity in diversity, which delineates my values. It is such an honour to be part of this journey and create new stories,” he said.

Vincent Guironnet, the resort’s General Manager, exulted pride in being able to work with Kongo, setting the stage for pushing and elevating the luxury boundaries and craftsmanship value. “Here at our resort, it is all about telling stories, and we are extremely excited to share this new chapter of celebrating diversity with the world.”

Through L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo, The Apurva Kempinski Bali reinforced its role not only as a destination but also as a cultural platform: one where global artistry meets Indonesian identity and where diversity is celebrated and elevated.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali is also a member of the Bali Restaurant & Cafe Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

