Crowning the rooftop of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali above the energy of Samasta Lifestyle Village, Adriana Cocina & Bar offers a mood beyond a dining experience. With sweeping skies above and the rhythm of Jimbaran below, the venue blends Mexican spirit with Bali’s relaxed coastal charm.

At the helm of the kitchen is Chef Gerardo Ramos, whose culinary philosophy is rooted in memory and heritage. Drawing inspiration from his hometown, he brings vibrant authenticity while introducing a modern yet informal sensibility to every dish.

Bold spices, bright citrus notes and fresh ingredients define the menu, positioning Adriana among Bali’s notable destinations for Mexican cuisine. Plates arrive colourful and generous, encouraging conversation and connection around the table.

As afternoon slips into evening, Adriana reveals its enchanting golden hour, which casts a warm glow across the rooftop as music hums in the background and the atmosphere shifts with celebration. The open-air views and an intimately lively ambience make it easy to see why the venue has become such a sought-after setting for families, friends and guests, in sunset gatherings that stretch into the night.

Adriana Cocina & Bar is ultimately about connection to flavour, place, and one another. Alluring and spirited yet relaxed and sincere, it invites guests to linger, toast to the fading light, and return for both the food and leftover feeling.

Mövenpick is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

For more information, contact +62 811 3831 3676 on WhatsApp or follow @adrianabali.rooftop .

Adriana Cocina & Bar

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali

Jl. Wanagiri No. 1, Jimbaran

+62 811 3831 3676 (WA)

movenpick.com