Nestled within Holiday Inn Resort Baruna Bali’s verdant tropical gardens, ENVY Restaurant has become one of South Kuta’s most enthralling dining destinations. Beyond its magical sunsets, the restaurant is where exquisite cuisine, warm hospitality, and an inviting atmosphere converge, creating moments that linger long after the final bite.

Upon arrival, guests are enveloped in a sense of laid-back elegance, framed by lush tropical foliage on the alfresco terrace. Warm wooden furnishings, cosy daybeds, and soft ambient lighting create a welcoming ambience. The restaurant accommodates up to 154 guests, offering the ideal setting as both a cosy escape and a lively hub for social gatherings, leisurely afternoons, intimate dinners, or fun nights out.

The diverse menu at ENVY celebrates global flavours, carefully curated to cater to every palate. It features sumptuous appetisers, crisp salads, chargrilled burgers and sandwiches, specialty wraps and soft tacos, handcrafted stone-oven pizzas, rich pasta dishes, and indulgent lava-stone-grill selections. The inclusive menu also offers an array of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free selections.

Moreover, its multisensory experience truly sets ENVY apart, featuring a lineup of daily live entertainment, from soulful sunset acoustic sets to high-energy DJ performances that carry the night into the early hours on weekends. Guests can enjoy the daily signature Sunset Happy Hour (5 PM to 6 PM) with buy-one-get-one cocktails. IHG One Rewards members can also enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on eligible food and beverages, along with 100 bonus points for every USD 10 spent.

ENVY Restaurant is open daily from 11 AM to 10 PM on weekdays and until midnight on weekends.

ENVY Restaurant

Jl. Wana Segara No. 33, Kuta

+62 811 3810 6842

[email protected]

@envy_bali