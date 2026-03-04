Tucked into the gentle rhythms of Ubud, Herb Library is a contemporary, health-focused dining destination that offers a modern approach to mindful eating – one that celebrates balance over restriction.

Rooted in a plant-forward philosophy, the restaurant presents an inclusive all-day dining menu featuring sustainably sourced fish and free-range chicken. Rather than adhering to the rigid definitions of “healthy food”, Herb Library delivers a thoughtful culinary experience shaped by intention, flavour, and quality ingredients.

Seasonal produce defines each dish, from farm-fresh greens and vibrant vegetables to nutrient-rich grains, all prepared using clean cooking techniques and refined presentation. By working closely with local farmers and trusted producers, the restaurant supports sustainability and community while ensuring freshness in every bite. Each creation reflects the belief that food should be both nourishing and indulgent.

The expansive menu ranges from light bites to more substantial plates. Highlights include Croissant Truffle, Sexy Smashed Avocado, Nourish Salad, Chicken Quesadillas, Falafel & Hummus, Tangy Thai Bliss, Nasi Goreng Be Bali, Ubudian Rice Bowl, Tuna Cintamani, Thai Red Curry, Melt Falafel Burger, Coco Lime Pie, and Vegan Cheesecake.

Herb Library’s philosophy of clarity and balance extends beyond the plate and into the venue itself. Natural textures, soft tones, and an open, understated ambience create a setting that feels fresh and sophisticated – an inviting space where mindful cuisine and seasonal abundance come together in harmony, echoing Ubud’s cultural richness and lasting connection to nature.

Herb Library
Jl. Jembawan, Ubud
+62 811 3893 213
[email protected]
herblibraryubud.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

Online Edition

