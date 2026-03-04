Amid the tranquil landscapes of Ubud, Tablespoon Ubud presents a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

Designed as a welcoming space where comfort meets craftsmanship, the restaurant invites guests to slow down and indulge in dishes prepared with utmost care and precision. The easygoing atmosphere, softened by natural textures and open, airy spaces, sets the tone for unhurried gatherings and memorable moments shared around the table.

The menu celebrates well-loved classics reimagined with international flair, weaving together European and Asian influences. High-quality, locally sourced ingredients from Bali’s fertile highlands and abundant seas form the foundation of each plate, resulting in flavours that are balanced, approachable, and deeply satisfying. Whether beginning the day with a leisurely breakfast, lingering over a long lunch, or settling in for an intimate dinner, every dish is crafted to be savoured at your own pace.

Tablespoon Ubud’s signature highlights include the richly layered Fukuoka Tonkotsu Ramen, Pan-Seared Salmon with silky Beurre Blanc Sauce, vibrant Tuna Latino, aromatic Singaporean Black Pepper Chicken, perfectly grilled Striploin Steak, and Seafood Aglio e Olio. For a sweet finale, Choco Mango and Apple Pie Crumble offer a comforting yet indulgent close to the meal.

More than just a dining venue, Tablespoon Ubud embodies a philosophy of simplicity, balance, and genuine hospitality. It is a destination for those who appreciate good, unpretentious food, laidback elegance, and the quiet luxury of taking time to truly enjoy a meal.

Tablespoon Ubud

Jl. Suweta No. 88, Ubud

+62 812 3757 1449

[email protected]

tablespoonubud.com