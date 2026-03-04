Found along the charming stretch of Jalan Danau Tamblingan in Sanur, Terrace Sanur Restaurant at THE 101 Bali Oasis Sanur invites diners to unwind in a refined yet laid-back setting. Embracing a Western fusion cuisine concept, the welcoming dining destination transitions seamlessly from leisurely brunches to vibrant lunches and intimate dinners.

Surrounded by lush tropical greenery and an easy island ambience, the restaurant blends Western flair with global influences and subtle local touches. The result is a menu designed to satisfy every palate. For a wholesome brunch or midday bite, the Moroccan Chicken Protein Bowl is a standout – a colourful medley of Moroccan-spiced grilled chicken, quinoa, roasted pumpkin, fresh kale, creamy avocado, feta cheese, and crispy sweet potato.

Those seeking something lighter will appreciate the refreshing Mexican Salad, combining romaine, grilled chicken, corn salsa, jalapeños, and a bright squeeze of lime. Meanwhile, the Thai Grilled Salad delivers bold Southeast Asian aromatics, pairing tender grilled beef with fragrant herbs – ideal for lovers of vibrant, fresh flavours.

As day turns to evening, the menu shifts towards heartier fare. The slow-cooked Braised Lamb Shank offers rich, comforting depth, while premium grilled specialties – from the Black Angus Sirloin Steak and Black Angus Rib Eye to a tender Beef Tenderloin – showcase expertly prepared Western classics with a modern touch.

Complemented by handcrafted pasta dishes, satisfying sides, and carefully curated accompaniments, dinner at Terrace Restaurant makes for an inviting culinary experience – perfect for family gatherings, casual dates, or relaxed evenings beneath Sanur’s starlit skies.

Terrace Sanur Restaurant

Jl. Danau Tamblingan No.136 A, Sanur

+62 361 282 264

