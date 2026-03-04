Savour a soulful start to the day at Liap Liap, the lively contemporary Indonesian restaurant, as it introduces its new Heritage Breakfast. This morning offering celebrates Indonesia’s rich regional food traditions through five distinct, soul-soothing porridges, or bubur, inspired by flavours from across the archipelago.

Designed as a mindful morning ritual, the Heritage Breakfast is available daily from 7 AM to 10 PM. Rooted in nostalgia and nourishment, each bowl invites guests to rediscover humble dishes that have comforted generations of families from Java to Sulawesi and Bali.

More than just a meal, Heritage Breakfast is a story of place. Each recipe reflects the character of its region, honouring authentic ingredients and time-tested techniques while presenting them in a way that resonates with today’s diners.

Selections include Bubur Jakarta, a savoury rice porridge layered with classic staple flavours; Bubur Tinutua Manado, a vibrant vegetable bubur from North Sulawesi; Bubur Daun Kelor – a nutrient-rich moringa bubur rooted in traditional wellness; Bubur Beras Merah Tabanan, featuring red rice from Bali’s agricultural heartland; and Bubur Buleleng, delicately spiced to reflect northern Balinese character.

Guests can personalise their bowls with traditional accompaniments, from quail egg skewers and chicken liver and gizzard satays to grilled tofu and tempeh, Indonesian crackers and house-made sambals. Morning refreshments include Kopi Tubruk Bali, Jamu Kunyit Asam, Wedang Jahe, Bajigur, and Bir Pletok.

Heritage Breakfast starts from IDR 40,000++ per bowl.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 9080 800 or visit liapliap.com

Liap Liap

Jl. Monkey Forest, Ubud

+62 361 9080 800

@liapliapubud

liapliap.com