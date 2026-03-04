Makase, the signature all-day dining restaurant at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, invites guests to savour the vibrant flavours of Southeast Asian cuisine, spanning Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Continuing its celebration of the region’s rich heritage, spices, and culinary traditions, the menu has been curated by Executive Chef Heri Riskiawan Efendi following extensive research and development. Showcasing a tantalising selection of comforting yet refined and authentic creations, the menu encourages diners to explore dishes by country, from Soups and Small Plates to Mains and Manis Nusantara.

Drawing inspiration from the lively street food culture of Southeast Asia, Chef Heri presents indulgent standout dishes ranging from a comforting bowl of Pho Bo or Tom Yam to spice-packed Beef Rendang and flavourful Singaporean Wonton Soup. Each dish is crafted using the finest, high-quality ingredients to ensure a memorable and satisfying dining experience.

Among Chef Heri’s top must-try recommendations are Konro Bakar, a hearty dish inspired by the bold spices of Sulawesi featuring tender, aromatically braised US Prime Beef Rib; Ayam Bakar, a 500g boneless baby chicken with pumpkin shoot and chilli jam; and Larb Gai, Thai-style minced chicken with iceberg lettuce, mint leaves, Thai basil, and house-made sweet chilli dipping sauce.

With its diverse flavours, authentic techniques, and refined presentation, Makase offers more than just a meal – it delivers a culinary journey across Southeast Asia, inviting guests to discover the depth, warmth, and character of the region in every bite.

For more information or reservations, please contact +62 361 209 9999 or visit seminyak.hotelindigo.com

