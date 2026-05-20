Designed to evolve from a morning bakery into an evening steakhouse, the newly opened Baker Butcher Barista (B3) brings an adaptable all-day dining experience to the heart of Ubud. The venue serves as an all-day space where a bakery counter, coffee speciality bar, and modern steakhouse operate together, changing character to suit the time of day from breakfast to night drinks.

The menu highlights a balanced selection of familiar favourites from the Jakarta flagship alongside brand-new creations crafted specifically for Bali. Guests can enjoy signature Jakarta staples like the Corny Bennie, Crab Toast, B.Mw.-Cang, and Pastrami Sandwich, or try exclusive regional additions, such as B.E.K – which pairs bulgogi and kimchi with an onsen egg inside a pastry – and a garlic-heavy croissant knot known as the Garlic Bomb. Regulars will also recognise the popular Tjempedak Croissant, Kenari Croissant, and CocoMochi pastries on display.

Adapting to the Ubud community’s preferences, the menu incorporates a dedicated plant-forward section featuring a Watermelon Salad, Spiced Pumpkin Tabbouleh, and a Tempeh Club sandwich. Other culinary options span both local heritage and international styles, offering everything from Hay Smoked Tuna Tataki, Lamb Shawarma, Fattoush, and a modernised interpretation of peanut salad called “Not Your Gado2.” Standard grill options for those seeking more traditional comfort food include the Steakhouse BBBurger and Classic Smashed Burger.

Behind the bar, house-roasted beans supply the standard espresso menu, supplemented by drinks that utilise local flavour profiles such as the Teh Botol Latte, Onde Onde coffee, and Dji Sam Susu, as well as cold variations like Black Apple and Black Calamansi. The beverage lineup also features premium matcha prepared using both traditional whisks and modern latte styles.

Baker Butcher Barista (B3)’s doors are open from morning until late, ready to welcome you for breakfast, dinner, or anything in between.

Baker Butcher Barista (B3)

Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud No.108, Ubud

@b3.Ubud

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