Chug & Roos Sports Bar introduces a high-energy sports entertainment concept that combines stadium-style match viewing with social dining and interactive nightlife. Officially opening in June 2026, the bar aims to create a lively gathering space for sports fans, music lovers, tourists, and expats in Legian.

Built around the tagline “Game On and Cheers Up,” Chug & Roos blends the atmosphere of a modern sports bar with the energy of an entertainment venue. The name itself reflects this identity: “Chug” captures the celebratory spirit of shared food and drinks, while “Roos” draws inspiration from Australia’s playful sporting culture.

One of the venue’s defining features is its extensive visual setup. With over 80 televisions and a massive LED screen spread throughout the space, up to 250 guests can follow multiple sporting events at once, ranging from football finals and Formula 1 races to major Australian competitions. An “Own Your Game” experience is also offered, where selected tables are equipped with dedicated TVs that allow guests to choose their preferred match or channel.

Beyond the screens, guests can enjoy billiards, beer pong, darts, foosball, pickleball, ping pong, and a rotating lineup of interactive games. Regular DJ performances, live music sessions, and themed events further shape Chug & Roos into a dynamic nightlife destination that extends well beyond game day.

The food offering leans into Australian-inspired comfort dining, with a menu built around casual sharing plates and bar favourites. Signature dishes include stacked burgers, hearty mains, and classic pub-style bites designed to complement the venue’s atmosphere, while seasonal promotions and happy-hour sessions enhance the all-day appeal.

The team behind Chug & Roos says that as Bali evolves as a global lifestyle destination, there are strong opportunities for more immersive entertainment concepts that combine sports, F&B, and social experiences under one roof.

“We want to reignite the spirit of tourism in Legian, especially for music and sports lovers – there simply aren’t enough venues here yet that can truly accommodate the enthusiasm of these communities,” shared a representative of the Chug & Roos Sports Bar management. “We want our guests to leave with an experience that is not only about the match, but also about the atmosphere, the connection, and the fun they share with us here,” they added.

Chug & Roos Sports Bar will host its soft opening on 1 June 2026, followed by an official grand opening on 5 June 2026. A range of special opening promotions will be available throughout the launch period, with media partners and communities invited to be among the first to experience the venue.

For more information, please contact +628212218489 or follow @chugandroos.bali for more updates.

Chug & Roos Sports Bar

Jl. Legian No. 458

+628212218489 (WA)

@chugandroos.bali