With hundreds of traditional jukung boats lining the shores of Sanur, it makes perfect sense to see what the local fishermen have to offer from their evening catch. By server a taste of something truly local, straight from the Sanur community itself, Fisherman’s Club celebrates its neighbourhood’s longstanding identity.

As much of south Bali was developing, Sanur was slower to change – a ‘fishing village’ by trade, it followed a pace governed by the shifting tides. Of course, over time, Sanur has evolved, but the coastline continues to be defined by its local fishing community.

Set along this very same coastline, the aptly-named Fisherman’s Club took inspiration from this history. Beyond a title, the open-air beachfront restaurant pays homage to Sanur in other ways: long tables fashioned out of reimagined jukung boats, traditional stone walls and thatched roofs, modern bamboo furnishings – all coming together to create an atmosphere befitting the laidback Sanur surroundings.

But this community connection is most prevalent in the menu, where Fisherman’s Club’s seafood offerings are sourced directly from Sanur’s own fishermen, promising the freshest catch possible and a true ocean-to-table experience.

Whole red snapper, barramundi, yellowfin tuna, to spiny lobster, king prawn, and much more – these are all on display at the live seafood tank at the heart of the restaurant, where guests can handpick their ocean favourites to be cooked to their liking. Most popular is of course the classic Jimbaran-style tradition: grilled over coconut husks, and covered in a rich, Balinese marinade of chilli, shallots, tamarind and coriander. A renowned seafood experience brought to the Sanur coastline, where the beach breeze and salty air suit the Jimbaran flavours just as well.

During the day, this same fresh seafood is cooked with international flair, presenting a wide-ranging menu: the Signature Seafood Linguine AOP gets its rich ocean flavours from fresh prawns and clams, the light Fisherman’s Salad features delicate tuna tataki, or for a more Asian persuasion, the Spicy Seafood Ramyun packs a punch.

But this seaside locale promises more than dining, with the laidback beachfront bar enticing for a drink come sundown, with its classic style a modern callback to simpler days. High seats around a thatched bale, looking over the promenade. It’s what Sanur is all about.

Happy Hour (5pm to 7pm daily) presents friendly prices on a selection of cocktails (IDR 99,000 nett) and wines (IDR 120,000 nett) –– we at NOW! Bali are partial to the Andaz Spritz (East Indies Pomelo Gin, Limo Aperitivo, tonic water); or for sharing, a jug of Sanur Sangria (Balinese mulled wine (red or white), dark rum, archipelago spice, tropical fruit, lemonade). On the weekends, a live DJ and handpannist set the scene.

There are many fine restaurants on the Sanur beachfront, but its refreshing to see how Fisherman’s Club embraces the fishing village’s trade and tradition; presenting an atmosphere and flavours to guests that honours provenance and locale.

Fisherman’s Club is the signature beachfront restaurant at Andaz Bali. Open for Lunch and Dinner, 11am to 11pm.

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