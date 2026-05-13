Internationally acclaimed premium tequila brand Loca Loka officially enters the Indonesian market, debuting in Bali. A fusion of Mexican terroir and Indian innovation, the brand’s launch was held at Origen Mexican Restaurant in Pererenan on Monday, 11 May 2026.

Founded by Rana Daggubati, Anirudh Ravichander, and Sree Harsha Vadlamudi, Loca Loka is a 100% agave brand that brings together Mexican craftsmanship and cultural storytelling. Its Indonesian debut marks another significant milestone, further strengthening its global presence across Southeast Asia following its launch in the Philippines earlier this month.

With Indonesia’s rapidly evolving luxury hospitality scene, cocktail renaissance, and double-digit growth in the high-end spirits segment, Loca Loka’s launch in Indonesia marks a natural step in its global expansion. Urban, design-conscious consumers – from South Jakarta’s speakeasies to Seminyak’s beachfront lounges – continue to seek brands that deliver authenticity, craftsmanship, and compelling narrative alongside exceptional libations.

The name Loca Loka reflects its cross-cultural identity – loca, meaning ‘crazy’ in Spanish, and loka, meaning ‘world’ in Sanskrit – hence the name translates to “Crazy World”. Every bottle honours the natural complexity of agave through traditional tahona milling, brick-oven roasting, and mindful barrel maturation in French and American oak. The result is a modern tribute to old-world tequila artistry that resonates with Indonesia’s reverence for heritage craftsmanship.

During the launch at Origen Mexican Restaurant, guests enjoyed interactive experiences, including Raspado caricatures, Cantarito painting, and piñata activities, while indulging in Loca Loka through neat pours and handcrafted cocktails. As the evening progressed, guests participated in a curated cocktail showcase that wove together global inspirations, contemporary mixology, and the evolving tequila culture, led by Rajiv Ghumman, Global Business Head of Loca Loka.

“Indonesia’s cocktail culture is evolving rapidly, and there’s a growing appreciation for spirits with real stories and meticulous craft. We are not chasing mass distribution across the world, and that is the case here, too,” said Rajiv Ghumman on the brand’s growing global journey.

Rajiv Ghumman, Global Business Head of Loca Loka (right) & Willy Bañuelos Ramírez, Third-Generation Master Distiller and Head of Production at Hacienda de Bañuelos (left)

“We’re building relationships with partners who share our values: quality over volume, storytelling over marketing noise, and creating memorable experiences rather than simply moving bottles. The bartenders and hospitality professionals we’ve met in Jakarta and Bali understand what we’re trying to do, and that mutual respect makes this launch feel less like market entry and more like a true collaboration,” he added.

Crafted in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico, under the guidance of Willy Bañuelos Ramírez, Third-Generation Master Distiller and Head of Production at Hacienda de Bañuelos, Loca Loka introduced Indonesian consumers to two award-winning variants: Loca Loka Blanco and Loca Loka Reposado. Both artisanal expressions have won over critics in some of the world’s most competitive markets, taking home medals at esteemed awards, including the 2025 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, New York International Spirits Competition, WSWA Wine & Spirits Tasting Competition, and, most recently, Gold (Reposado) and Silver (Blanco) at the 2026 London Spirits Competition.

During the tequila masterclass, Willy Bañuelos Ramírez shared the artistry and generational expertise behind the tequila brand, immersing guests in the world of agave through pours and storytelling.

“Great tequila should taste like where it comes from. At Loca Loka, authenticity means patience, which usually means a six to eight-year wait for agave to mature, slow roasting in brick ovens, natural fermentation and careful oak ageing. No additives, no artificial colour, no shortcuts that compromise flavour. When someone in Indonesia pours our Blanco or Reposado, they’re tasting highland agave as it was meant to be experienced: honest, complex, and rooted in generations of knowledge. That’s the kind of drink worth sharing,” he said.

The Indonesian launch follows successful global rollouts in the United States, Singapore, the Philippines, and India, with upcoming launches planned across the UK, the UAE, Australia, and Europe throughout 2026.

For more information, visit localokalife.com or follow @localokatequila