In the heart of Ubud, 7AM | 7PM Ubud offers a dynamic all-day dining experience that effortlessly transitions from morning to night. Open daily from 7 AM to 11 PM, it provides a flexible setting where guests can drop in at any time and feel at ease.

The day begins with a focus on fresh, energising options, including comforting breakfast dishes, house-baked selections, cold-pressed juices, and coffee brews. Whether it’s a quick start or a slower morning, the 7AM Bakers space invites guests to settle in and ease into the day.

By midday, the atmosphere becomes more social and lively, welcoming everything from casual lunches to informal meetings. The menu leans into approachable flavours and generous portions, making it a reliable choice for both locals and visitors navigating Ubud’s busy centre.

As evening sets in, the mood shifts into something more relaxed and intimate. The 7PM Diners offering brings together familiar favourites with global influences, served in a warm setting with no pretension, ideal for winding down or gathering with friends.

Catering to a broad mix of guests, from digital nomads to families and travellers, 7AM | 7PM has become a go-to destination that adapts to different needs throughout the day. More than a place to eat, it reflects Ubud’s easygoing yet creative spirit as somewhere to return to, no matter the hour.

7AM | 7PM is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

7AM Bakers | 7PM Diners Ubud

Jl. Raya Pengosekan No.2013B Ground Floor

sevenambakers.com

@7am.bakers