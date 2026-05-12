Shima Teppanyaki & Shabu Shabu presents a dining experience that goes beyond the plate, combining authentic Japanese cuisine with live culinary performance. As one of Bali’s few free-standing teppanyaki restaurants, it delivers its own blend of precision cooking and immersive entertainment.

At the centre of the restaurant are six teppan tables, where internationally trained chefs transform each meal into an expertly choreographed performance. Flames rise, blades move with precision, and premium ingredients are prepared directly in front of guests, creating an engaging, multi-sensory experience.

Quality remains central to Shima’s food and beverage offerings. The menu features chilled Australian Wagyu (MB 5–8), fresh local seafood, and seasonal vegetables, complemented by wines and craft cocktails. Alongside its teppanyaki sets, the restaurant also presents shabu shabu and a broader Japanese menu including sushi, sashimi, and tempura.

Under the guidance of Australian owner Ray Della-Polina, Shima is also defined by its attentive hospitality. Guests are welcomed with a personal touch, dietary preferences are accommodated, and special occasions are often marked with thoughtful gestures, adding to the overall grandeur.

With a loyal following among international travellers and consistently strong reviews, Shima Teppanyaki & Shabu Shabu continues to stand out as a destination where dining becomes an experience as well as a performance. Open daily from 12.30 PM to 10.30 PM, reservations are recommended.

Shima Teppanyaki & Shabu Shabu is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

Shima Teppanyaki & Shabu Shabu

Jl. Petitenget No. 5E, Seminyak

+62 819 9210 9999

shimateppanyaki.booking@gmail.com

shimateppanyaki.com

@shima.teppanyakishabushabu