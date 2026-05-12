For those seeking a more refined and personalised venue in Bali, Hatten Wines presents its Private Dining Room, an elegant space that offers comfort, privacy, and sophistication.

Set at The Cellardoor Bali in Sanur, the space is designed to accommodate a variety of events, from birthdays and anniversary dinners to engagement celebrations, business meetings, and private wine tastings. With a capacity of up to 40 guests, the setting maintains a warm, personal atmosphere, allowing hosts to create memorable experiences in an intimate setting.

Central to the offering is a tailored culinary programme, where curated menus are paired with selections from Hatten Wines’ portfolio. This includes Two Islands Wines, Two Islands Reserve, and Dragonfly Wines, as well as local Balinese spirits such as arak and brem.

Flexibility is key to the Private Dining Room concept: guests can customise the menu and setting, with the option to incorporate personal decor and bespoke event elements. Packages can include wine pairings, guided tastings, and additional services to ensure a seamless, well-executed occasion.

Combining hospitality with a focus on wine and dining, Hatten Wines’ Private Dining Room offers a considered setting for gatherings that prioritise connection, quality, and occasion.

Hatten Wines’ Private Dining Room at The Cellardoor Bali is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id .

The Cellardoor Bali

Jl. By Pass Ngurah Rai No. 393, Sanur

+62 896 8660 2323

made.arinjaya@hattenwines.com

@thecellardoor.bali