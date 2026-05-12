AMUT Roast Chicken

AMUT Roast Chicken offers a refreshing focus in a neighbourhood of high-concept venues and vast beach clubs. Located at Sunset Point Shopping Centre, this minimalist outpost has quickly built a strong following, proving that precise simplicity can stand out in Bali’s competitive dining scene.

Founded by Astrid KD, AMUT began as a home-based concept before evolving into a fully realised brand. Its rapid growth has been marked by industry recognition, including membership in the Bali Restaurant and Café Association, as well as a growing base of consistently high customer reviews.

At the centre of the concept is a single-minded focus on rotisserie chicken. Each bird undergoes an 18-hour rosemary marinade, allowing flavour to fully develop before roasting. The result is a crisp, golden skin with tender, well-seasoned meat – an approach that prioritises technique and consistency over unnecessary variation.

The setting reflects the same philosophy. Compact and intentionally understated, the space accommodates just a handful of guests, creating an intimate, almost “in-the-know” atmosphere. It has quickly become a go-to for those seeking a quality, protein-focused meal without the distraction of a larger dining environment.

The menu remains concise, anchored by the signature rosemary roast chicken, complemented by sides such as coconut-infused rice and a house-made sambal that adds a distinct local edge. With limited daily batches, availability is intentionally controlled, reinforcing the emphasis on freshness and careful preparation.

In a landscape where scale and spectacle often dominate, AMUT Roast Chicken stands apart through its clarity of concept. It is a reminder that in Bali’s evolving food scene, well-executed fundamentals can still define the most memorable dining experiences.

AMUT Roast Chicken is a member of the Bali Restaurant & Café Association (BRCA). To learn more about BRCA, follow @balirca or visit balirca.id.

AMUT Roast Chicken
Sunset Point Shopping Centre
Jl. Sunset Road.88-99, Seminyak
+62 898 989 8307 (WA)
@amutroastchicken

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

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