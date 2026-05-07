Just a short 20-minute boat ride from Labuan Bajo, a different kind of island-hopping experience awaits at Pungu Island. Home to Atlas Pearls, this serene outpost introduces visitors to the refined world of South Sea pearl cultivation, where nature, craftsmanship, and quiet luxury come together.

Set within a tranquil, mangrove-fringed bay, the island is a fully operational pearl farm, producing highly sought-after white and silver South Sea pearls. Beneath the surface, rows of oysters thrive in pristine, nutrient-rich waters, each undergoing a meticulous process that can take up to four years – from seeding to harvest – before becoming a luminous gem.

What sets Pungu Island apart is its rare accessibility. Guests are welcome for guided tours, offering an insider’s look into the delicate balance of science, timing, and environmental stewardship required to cultivate each pearl. It’s a fascinating journey that reveals the patience and precision behind every piece.

The experience continues at the island’s intimate waterfront showroom, where visitors can view and purchase finely crafted pearl jewellery directly from its source – adding a sense of authenticity and provenance to every selection.

With sustainability at its core, operations here are designed to protect the surrounding marine ecosystem. For travellers seeking something beyond the ordinary, Pungu Island offers a meaningful and memorable addition to any Flores and Komodo itinerary.

This experience is available by appointment only. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 811 3831 0016 or email [email protected]

Atlas Pearls Pungu Island Pearl Farm

Pulau Pungu Kecil, Kecamatan Komodo, Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai NTT

+62 811 3831 0016

[email protected]

atlaspearlsjewellery.com