Sudamala Resort Senggigi
Sudamala Resort Senggigi 4
Sudamala Resort Senggigi 5

Embracing Lombok’s local Sasak culture, Sudamala Resort, Senggigi, is an invitation to immerse in tradition. This boutique beachfront escape features 35 thoughtfully designed suites and villas set along the island’s western coastline, where calm seas meet white sand shores.

The accommodation,  designed with the distinctive architectural style of the Sasak tribe, comprises four room categories: Lingsar Garden Suite, Narmada Panoramic Suite, Narmada Sunset Suite, and Suranadi One-Bedroom Pool Villa.

Known for their authentically Indonesian hospitality, Sudamala Resorts embraces its surroundings. In Lombok, this is expressed through traditional thatched roofs, prominent wooden bungalows, and villa structures adorned with intricate ornaments that truly embody local charm. A lagoon-style pool stretches behind the beachfront, with sun loungers nestled among coconut groves for slow, sun-filled days.

Sudamala Resort Senggigi 7
Sudamala Resort Senggigi 6
SRS 8

Olah-Olah Restaurant and the Sunset Bar offer all-day dining and evening drinks, perfectly positioned to take in the changing light of the horizon. Within the resort grounds, Mango Tree by Sudajiva Spa draws on Lombok’s natural elements and local traditions to offer a selection of wellness treatments.

Jl. Raya, Senggigi, Kec. Batu Layar, Lombok Barat, Nusa Tenggara Barat
+62 823 2284 8989
@sudamalasenggigi
sudamalaresorts.com

NOW Bali Editorial Team

NOW Bali Editorial Team

This article has been written or uploaded by NOW! Bali's in-house editorial team.

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