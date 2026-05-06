Immerse yourself in the pulsating energy of Canggu, an area synonymous with iconic golden sunsets and famed surf breaks. Here, Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu emerges as a haven where modern comfort and Balinese hospitality intersect.

As the brand’s first-ever resort in Canggu, Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu presents itself as a gateway to discovering a different side of Canggu that transcends the beach and embraces a lifestyle shaped by wellness, creativity, and modern spirituality. From the moment you step into the open-air lobby, an immediate sense of homeliness and warmth sets in.

The resort blends coastal design with a relaxed yet refined ambience that reflects Canggu’s evolving spirit. Housing 144 beautifully appointed rooms and suites across five levels, the resort brings together relaxation, contemporary décor, and authentic Balinese touches. Each room offers a unique vantage point, making it an ideal choice for couples, groups, and families alike.

The cosy and relaxed rooms provide the perfect retreat for romantic getaways, while the Family Suites offer a fun and comfortable stay, complete with playful bunk beds sure to delight younger guests. With interconnecting rooms available, every stay strikes the right balance of togetherness and privacy. More than just a place to rest, each accommodation becomes a stylish retreat that reflects Canggu’s vibrance.

The crème de la crème is the One-Bedroom Ocean View Suite, a spacious 64 sqm haven located on the resort’s highest level. Boasting uninterrupted views of the Indian Ocean, the suite is designed with clean lines, natural wood elements, and understated sophistication that captures the essence of Bali.

Upon entering, guests are welcomed into a spacious, homey living area, complete with a plush sofa and armchair, a smart TV, tea and coffee-making facilities, a mini fridge, and complimentary snacks and refreshments, replenished daily. The living space opens onto a private balcony perfect for serene mornings and sunsets overlooking the ocean.

Sliding doors lead to the bedroom, where a king-sized bed and a corner sofa bed invite leisurely days spent unwinding in comfort. Adjacent is a lavish marble-clad bathroom, which can be opened up for a more fluid layout or closed off for privacy. Fitted with premium amenities, it features a bathtub, double vanities, a separate toilet, and a rain shower.

On the same floor, guests can indulge in sun-kissed days at the stunning rooftop infinity pool. Perched above the resort, the pool is lined with stylish loungers and thatched gazebos, all framed by sweeping 180-degree ocean views. Whether enjoying a refreshing dip, morning yoga on the deck, sunset cocktails at the swim-up poolside bar, or a relaxing Balinese foot massage, the rooftop offers a serene escape paired with breathtaking scenery.

For dining, guests can explore a variety of Indonesian, Asian, and international dishes at Roomah, the resort’s all-day dining destination located on the ground floor. Derived from the Indonesian word rumah, meaning ‘home’, the restaurant exudes a cosy, welcoming ambience. From hearty buffet breakfasts to satisfying lunches and dinners, Roomah is where every craving is met with comfort and flavour.

The resort also features a 24/7 fitness centre designed to support guests’ wellness routines at any time of day. Equipped with modern cardio machines, weight training equipment, and free weights, the spacious facility is enhanced by large windows that invite natural light.

Families travelling with children will appreciate the vibrant kids’ club, a playful and imaginative space designed to inspire creativity and fun. Featuring whimsical sea creature designs, interactive play zones, and a variety of toys and games, the club offers a safe and engaging environment. From climbing structures to cosy reading nooks, every corner is well-designed, complemented by daily themed activities such as arts and crafts, cultural lessons, and interactive storytelling.

At Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu, every detail reflects modern Balinese hospitality – from its contemporary design to its premium amenities – creating a joyful and relaxing retreat where Canggu’s effervescent spirit is truly celebrated.

Holiday Inn Resort Bali Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong A No.93xx

+62 3612019900

@holidayinnbalicanggu

canggu.holidayinnresorts.com