Wood fire, Wagyu and vintage wines, enjoyed overlooking the beach. SALTLICK Bali isn’t your typical steakhouse.

Sunsets have been synonymous with Seminyak Beach ever since Ku De Ta introduced the beach club concept to Bali in the year 2000 — that moment when the sky eases into pink and gold, transformed into a celebration of music, cocktails and gathering crowds. SALTLICK Bali, set directly above the beach club, continues to honour what made the location iconic, its floor-to-ceiling windows drawing the gaze of every diner straight to where the sun sets each evening.

Of course, no sensible restaurant would rely on a single moment to draw in the crowds, so after the blazing skies start to fade, actual fires begin to blaze, and the attention is diverted indoors to Saltlick’s open kitchen, the heart of the restaurant.

“We want our culinary concept to be transparent,” shares Chef Jeremy Hunt. As a South African – growing up on a cattle farm no less! – Chef Jeremy is no stranger to beef, and the nation’s biltong and braai culture seems to have instilled in him an innate proficiency with grills and meat preparation. This is channelled straight into designing the menu at SALTLICK.

Hung, Dried and Rested

Upon entry, guests will walk past three showcase fridges, SALTLICK’s trophy display of sorts, where handpicked meats await their moment on the grill. Beautifully marbled blocks of dry-aged Pure Blood Black Angus to gently rest-aged Wagyu, ready to be cut to size. “Our meats have never been frozen; they’re always chilled, which keeps the flavours and characteristics of each cut fresh and pure,” explains the chef, who also sets the food agenda down at the beach club.

Diners may be tempted to just order a big cut of striploin and dive straight in, but working your way there is worth it, savouring how SALTLICK inventively utilises its premium meats for other culinary creations.

Start with some meaty snacks, like the Crispy Fried Tomahawk Rib Meat, Black Angus offcuts sizzled into indulgent, crispy mouthfuls, or on a similar vein, the Smoky Beef Tongue Fritters. Enjoyed with a glass of SALTLICK’s signature Smoky Margarita (Machetazo mezcal and chargrilled pineapple, smoked above the grill), and you’ve tasted the essence of what the restaurant is all about.

Then it’s onto the ‘House Hung Meats’ — delicate charcuterie cured in-house, from the Angus Bresaola (aged in red wine for 45 days) to the Iberico Capicola (fat-speckled Iberian pork collar, hung for 90 days). Each fine slice delivers the same clean, savoury, umami meatiness. It pairs perfectly with the house-baked bread, prepared fresh daily, and signature butters, like ‘Spicy Rose Harissa’ and ‘Pure Wagyu Beef.’

Afterwards, it’s worth savouring the unique meat-based starters, promising new and interesting flavours. The Ravioli of Braised Beef Bone Scrapings is a great example, with wagyu offcuts slow-braised and stuffed generously into pasta parcels, with a drizzling of Foyot sauce – a creamy béarnaise enhanced with a meaty glaze. Another favourite is the Beef & Bone Marrow Tartare, with unfettered flavours of pure-bred wagyu rump.

Still, the cured meats and tomahawk crisps are really all foreplay, a way to showcase SALTLICK’s skills with quality cuts before putting on a real show – the steak menu.

A Menu for Meet Geeks

The steak programme spans three tiers: XXL on the Bone — dry-aged Pure Blood Black Angus by Stockyard (MB 6/7), built for group feasts across Tomahawks, T-Bones and Porterhouses; Prime Beef, from Kiwami Pureblood Wagyu (MB 9+) to grass-fed British crossbreeds; and the Unorthodox cuts, lesser-known butcher’s selections like the Marbello and Pillow Steak.

It’s a menu made for (& by) meat geeks, and the level of detail itself is, if anything, a vote of confidence. Chef Jeremy left no stone unturned in sourcing quality cuts, with each steak coming from trusted sources (Kiwami, Stockyard) or regions (Miyazaki), handpicked for their particular breed and quality. In simple terms, no steak will disappoint.

The steaks are sliced fresh off the block, reducing oxidation, then seasoned lightly before being put to the open Parilla Grill, cooked in the Josper oven, or even a bit of both. A mix of charcoal, coffee wood and rambutan wood introduces a tasteful crust and smokiness through the cooking. They’re brought to the table with signature sauces. Some purists might scoff at the thought of sauces with steaks, but these are special in-house creations worth tasting, like the tangy Vietnamese-style Chimichurri, Black Pepper Jus or the Cowboy Butter Sauce.

A steak goes rather well with a glass of red, and SALTLICK’s second trophy cabinet would be its wine list. The restaurant’s Operational Manager Andrea Santi has curated a very serious list of nearly 80 distinct wines, from entry-level Italian to an ultra-rare Château Latour (1986!)

The cheekily named Lastlick dessert menu is worth the tummy room — the Valrhona Chocolates & Citrus alone justifies it, bitter and milk chocolate layered against limoncello and blood orange, each mouthful cutting cleanly through the richness that came before.

With its sleek, handsome interiors, polished steak menu and world wine list, SALTLICK is essentially a cosmopolitan dining destination. Yet, as the restaurant embraces its legendary beachfront locale, it’s got one over any city steakhouse.

Open daily from 5 PM to 12 AM.

SALTLICK

Jl. Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak

+62 82247972138

@saltlickbali

saltlick.com