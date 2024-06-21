KU DE TA welcomes the opening of a brand new steakhouse perched on the floor above the iconic beach club space. Enjoying elevated views out to Seminyak Beach, SALTLICK invites diners to indulge on wood-fired steaks, house-hung charcuterie and fabulous wines.

On one side of the restaurant, floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows open the space to vibrant beachfront scenes. Dark wood walls, marble table tops, plush leather booths and the steel open-kitchen blend the natural and industrial, resulting in a sophisticated steakhouse feel. A welcoming terrace space allows for al-fresco dining.

Taking over what used to be the famed Mejekawi restaurant, SALTLICK brings in a new concept that puts meat at its centre. Chef Jeremy Hunt thus channels his South African roots and showcases his expertise with the grill. He utilises a beastly custom-built wood-fired grill, on display for all to see. Of course, the tools are only half the story: the star of the menu is the premium, in-house aged beef, showcased alongside the house-hung charcuterie as guests enter the restaurant.

An impressive selection of cuts are available, including including 31 day age T-bone, New York Strip, Tomahawk and Porterhouse Black Angus (Stockyard, AUS); plus an even wider selection of beef steaks from premium Tenderloin Wagyu F1 to Black Angus Ribeye and Picanha Wagyu Cross, with a variety of cut-sizes available. A selection of rich sides, sauces and ‘accessories’ complement diners’ chosen meat.

Beyond steaks, the extensive menu also features a range of hearty appetisers like house-hung meats from chorizo to Jamon Iberico; or wood-fired seafood from scallops to line-caught fish. Plus, a tempting dessert menu to cleanse the palate. SALTLICK’s six-page wine menu is just as enticing, featuring an extensive collection of international wines across a range of varieties, available by glass and bottle.

Open daily from 5pm to 12am.

+62 82247972138 | @saltlickbali | saltlick.com