In an effort to contribute to environmental goals and initiatives on the island, The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection has collaborated with PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) to offer a fleet of electric vehicles as part of the five-star hotel’s airport shuttle service.

The Indonesian Government has set a goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions (NZE) by 2060 and Bali, as the country’s premier international tourist destination, is aiming to lead the way. The island is aiming for NZE by 2045, hoping to secure a positive reputation for sustainable tourism. Initiatives to achieve this include adopting renewable energy sources like solar panels, increasing EV usage and infrastructure, improving waste management and water conservation and of course promoting greening practices.

For The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, adapting everyday guest experiences and services with new, sustainable methods has been one way to support sustainable initiatives. As such, their EV mobility project with TMMIN sees the hotel take on three varieties from Toyota’s impressive selection of electric vehicles: Kijang Innova Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Prius Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), and the Yaris Cross Hybrid Electric Vehicle. These low-emission vehicles will be used for regular guest shuttles to Ngurah Rai International Airport, reducing the carbon footprint of the hotel and their guest, which is becoming increasingly important to travellers.

The pilot project, which began in February 2024, allows customers to choose vehicles that meet their comfort and preferences while contributing to low-emission transportation. This aligns with the hotel’s commitment to ensuring every journey is environmentally friendly and enjoyable.

Franklyn Kocek, General Manager of The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, shared his enthusiasm for this initiative, saying, “We are excited to lead the way in sustainable transportation solutions in Bali, in collaboration with PT Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia, to introduce an airport shuttle service featuring various electrified vehicle technologies, including the iconic Kijang Innova BEV Conversion, the only one in Indonesia. This initiative not only offers a luxurious travel experience for our guests but also reducing our collective carbon footprint.”

This exclusive shuttle service, priced between between IDR 350,000 and IDR 375,000++ per vehicle per trip, accommodates up to three adults with four pieces of luggage, but most importantly presents an environmentally-friendly transportation option.

www.stoneshotelbali.com