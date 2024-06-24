Located near the famed Echo Beach, Manggar Bali is a modern woodfire grill restaurant that focuses on local products with Southeast Asian influences. Inspired by rich flavours and sustainable practices, this new dining destination offers a unique combination of Southeast Asian cuisine with contemporary Western influences.

The name ‘Manggar’ means the flower of the coconut tree, which embodies the rich natural resources and tropical climate of the Indonesian archipelago, a heritage integral to the restaurant’s identity. The name also holds significant meaning to owner Lukman Sujianto, who grew up in the Manggar neighbourhood of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, where the nostalgic charm of his childhood is effortlessly intertwined into the essence of Manggar Bali.

The exquisite menu at Manggar is curated by Chef Wayan Kresna Yasa , a celebrated Balinese chef renowned for his expertise in Southeast Asian flavours and sustainable approaches. With a wealth of experience gained from his training at the Washburne Culinary Institute and stints in Michelin-starred kitchens, Chef Wayan crafts an eclectic menu highlighting local ingredients. His dishes are imbued with the rich, smoky essence of the woodfire grill, presenting clean and meticulous flavours that evoke both nostalgia and curiosity.

Utilising locally sourced ingredients to present authentic and fresh flavours, the menu showcases woodfire-grilled specialties such as the daily catch Grilled Market Fish; Jimbaran grilled king prawn with garlic butter, spicy fruit salsa, and lemon; Creamy Ramen with handmade noodles, miso cream, sweet prawn, dried nori, and cured egg yolk; Crab Croquette with togarashi aioli, spicy squid ink vinaigrette, and curry leaf; Grilled oyster from Flores with prosecco beurre blanc, pickled shallot, and scallion oil; and the vegan Barley Risotto, served with roasted shimeji mushroom, tempe, herb purée, and chilli oil.

Beyond its outstanding cuisine, the venue boasts a warm and inviting ambience perfect for casual hangouts and special occasions. Featuring an open kitchen where guests can watch Chef Wayan and his team in action, Manggar Bali provides a multisensory experience enriched by the sights and aromas. The layout encourages social interactions, with cosy seating options ideal for intimate dinners or large gatherings. Complementing the dining experience is a well-stocked bar offering an array of local beverages and innovative cocktail concoctions.

Manggar Bali is open daily from 8am to 10pm. For more information or reservations, please contact +62 823 4068 7946

Manggar Bali

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan No. 443, Canggu

+62 823 4068 7946

@manggarcanggu