Tucked between the verdant rice fields and the sacred Petanu River, just minutes from the holy Goa Gajah temple, Bumi Kinar is one of Ubud’s most intriguing resorts, a place where the traditional and the contemporary coexist in one space.

Bumi Kinar, which takes its name from two Indonesian words, earth (bumi) and light (sinar), was inspired by the resort’s magical location, perched at the edge of a deep, forested ravine. As the sun rises over the opposite valley’s edge, the warm morning rays wash across the majestic property – light and earth meeting, here at Bumi Kinar.

Nature is very much a part of this family-owned and run resort, with its vast estate sprawling eight hectares of jungle and valley on the outskirts of Ubud town. Yet, two distinct landscapes are found across the complex, defined by the resort’s two contrasting identities.

Spreading evenly across the valley’s headland is Bumi Kinar Heritage, the historical half of the resort, where classic Balinese interiors and warm timber and craft speak to the cultural memory of the space. What was first made as a vacation from, this historical half was designed by late Indonesian architect, Hadiprana, and so each accommodation exudes a cosy, family experience. Now, Bumi Kinar Heritage is home to one-bedroom suites, one-bedroom villas and the grand Griya Agung four-bedroom villa – each classically-stylised and decorated in true Balinese fashion.

For those nostalgic for the Bali of yesterday, this half of the complex is a step back in time, nesting in the calm of the encompassing Heritage Forest, where stone paths meander around ancient trees – where a peaceful quiet blankets the open air as nighttime falls. Complementing this area is Lokal Kafe, an all-day, al-fresco eatery that opens to the flowering gardens and poolside. Serving freshly-brewed coffees, Indonesian jamu health tonics, healthy breakfasts, light lunches and poolside snacks, the café extends the easy-going, tranquil atmosphere of the property.

An Evolution on the Valley

In 2024, Bumi Kinar revealed its alter-ego, an entirely new wing, named Skylight, that hangs above the Petanu River, inviting guests to immerse themselves more deeply into the thickening forests that climb the valley walls.

At Skylight, the aesthetic shifts dramatically – cantilevered pavilions layered into the natural topography, glass and white that open the interiors to the landscape. An exercise in organic tropical modernism that has yet to be seen in Ubud. Contemporary public spaces – like the Library, BuKi Spa and gallery space – are clean and minimal, allowing the focus to stay on the surroundings, with almost every space boasting panoramic views.

The area’s signature accommodation, the Skylight Villas, is the clearest expression of Bumi Kinar’s new ambitions. At 115 square metres, each one-bedroom villa stands independently, connected only by meandering walkways that float above the valley. A spacious living area welcomes guests with contemporary furnishings, while the private balcony grants front-row seats to the dramatic valley that unfolds beyond the property – softly, misting in the mornings, shining golf in the afternoon.

The most prominent feature of the villa is, without a doubt, the automated skylight ceiling above the king-size bed, from which the villas get their names. This quite literally means guests can sleep beneath the stars, or stare into the night sky from the comfort of their mattress. The space extends to a generous walk-in dresser and a lavish bathroom with a deep-soak bathtub, double sinks, and a shower. For guests seeking more space, the 172-square-metre Umah Akasa Penthouse offers two ensuite bedrooms perched high above the jungle ravine, with its own bar counter, dining space, and generous private balcony.

Jingga, Kinar Farm and Community

The heart of Bumi Kinar Skylight is without a doubt Jingga Restaurant & Bar, a dining destination that is contemporary in design, natural in setting, but deeply local in its offerings. Enclosed almost entirely by glass, the indoor bar and restaurant area opens up to the crescent-shaped infinity pool terrace.

The menu at Jingga draws from both east and west, with many ingredients tracing directly back to the resort’s own Kinar Farm — an organic estate in Kinar Village, Tabanan, around an hour and a half away. Run by sister company PT Bali Organic in partnership with Udayana University’s School of Agriculture, the farm produces the organic rice, vegetables, and essential oils that anchor Jingga’s farm-to-table philosophy. Guests can visit the farm as a day-trip excursion — a rare chance to see where the meal truly begins.

Running through the entire resort is a commitment to Indonesia’s land and community, whether its the restaurant sourcing directly from Bali farms, in-room amenities provided by local artisans, or the furniture and interiors all made by Indonesian producers. From Heritage to Skylight, Bumi Kinar grounds guests into the setting, a place shaped entirely by its surroundings, by the land and by the light.

Bumi Kinar

Jl. Raya Goa Gajah, Kemenuh, Sukawati, Ubud

+62 811 910 3330 (WA)

@bumikinarubud

bumikinar.com