From Ubud to Tabanan, Bumi Kinar is guided by a philosophy that hospitality should exist in dialogue with its surroundings. This connection is most tangible at the resort’s Jingga Restaurant and Lokal Kafe, where ingredients are harvested directly from Kinar Village, the resort’s 23-hectare farm estate.

Since 2018, Kinar Village has grown into one of Bali’s forward-thinking organic farming initiatives. In collaboration with Udayana University, the land is cultivated without pesticides, preserving both soil integrity and the surrounding subak irrigation heritage . Rice fields stretch alongside vegetables, fruit trees and herbs, planted in an intercropping system that encourages biodiversity and natural balance.

Rather than monoculture, the farm follows an integrated approach known as Sabicaitala: a self-sustaining ecosystem where cattle, fish, bees, and crops support one another in a circular rhythm. Cow manure is transformed into organic fertiliser and biogas, while irrigation ponds nurture freshwater fish, and fruit trees invite pollinators. Even the remnants of citronella distillation are returned to the earth as biochar.

Thriving in the lowland climate, Citronella has become one of the estate’s most distinctive crops. It is harvested and distilled on site, producing essential oils used not only within Bumi Kinar’s spa but also across wider wellness and cosmetic industries. What began as agricultural experimentation has evolved into a truly sustainable cultivation model.

For guests, this philosophy is not hidden behind kitchen doors. Visitors are invited to walk through the fields, observe essential oil distillation, and witness organic practices firsthand. In Ubud, Bumi Kinar’s heritage garden allows for ingredients to be picked just steps from the dining table, reinforcing the journey from land to plate.

At Bumi Kinar, farm-to-table is not a trend, but a continuous commitment to preserving Bali’s agricultural wisdom while shaping a forward-looking model. Flavour is not created in isolation; it grows patiently and purposefully from land that is tended with care.

